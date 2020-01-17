Patrick Stewart remembers the shame of being caught watching & # 39; Star Trek & # 39; by the hotel waiter

Instagram

Making an appearance on & # 39; The Graham Norton Show & # 39 ;, the actor known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard further explains why his return to the franchise is a & # 39; big problem & # 39; for him.

Up News Info –

Patrick Stewart He was caught watching one of his old episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" by a hotel waiter.

The actor debuted in the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the hit science fiction television show in 1987, a part that is repeated in the latest television outing of the science fiction franchise. "Star Trek: Picard".

Speaking in the Friday delivery (January 17) of Great Britain "The Graham Norton Show, "Stewart revealed that he stumbled upon an episode of the classic show during a hotel stay and felt embarrassed when the waiter caught him," having room service and watching himself. "

"I don't look for it, but occasionally I find it," said the 79-year-old actor. "There was a night in a hotel when I was browsing the channels and there was an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, so I watched it for a few minutes and got hooked.

"Then the waiter came in with my room service order and looked at me, then watched the television and thought: & # 39; He will go and tell the whole kitchen that it was the saddest thing he has ever seen: this boy upstairs alone, having room service and looking at himself. "

The star added that his return to the franchise, as Picard and in his new role as executive producer, is a "big problem" for him, and noted: "They made me an offer that I could not refuse! But there were conditions, not uniform and not Enterprise. "

"They said they could live with that and have made a great commitment to the series," he recalled, adding: "We hope it's amazing."

<br />

"Star Trek: Picard" premieres on CBS All Access in the United States and Amazon Prime Video worldwide on January 23.