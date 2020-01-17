Pakistani right-wing activists sentenced for blasphemy protests | News

Islamabad, Pakistan – A Pakistani court sentenced 86 members of a far-right religious party to 55 years in prison each for participating in violent protests against the absolution of a Christian woman in a case of blasphemy, party officials say.

The verdicts were announced late Thursday night in a court in the city of Rawalpindi, in the northern garrison, Al Jazeera Pir Ejaz Ashrafi, a senior leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA party) told Al Jazeera Pir ).

Plus:

The 86 TLRYA activists were arrested in November 2018, while the party led violent protests against the acquittal of the country's Supreme Court of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death for allegedly committing blasphemy in 2009.

During the days of protests, TLRYA activists, led by party leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi, blocked major highways and destroyed public property across the country, but focused mainly on the central province of Punjab.

At that time, the main leader of TLP, Pir Afzal Qadri, had asked to kill the judges who announced the acquittal.

Charges against the convicted include the destruction of public property, attacking passersby and disrupting the daily lives of citizens. Ashrafi said the sentences were "hard,quot; and that his party would appeal the decision in the higher court.

"This is the murder of justice. We expect them to suspend the verdict in the higher court and our legal team is working on it," he told Al Jazeera by phone from the eastern city of Lahore, where TLYRA is located. .

Sensitive subject

Bibi, a Christian woman from the central Pakistani village of Ithan Wali, was accused by two Muslim women of committing blasphemy by insulting the Prophet Muhammad of Islam during a discussion about a drinking water container in 2009.

In 2018, the Supreme Court acquitted Aasia Bibi, ruling that the prosecution witnesses had lied to implicate her (Shakil Adil / AP Photo )

He spent eight years on death row, with human rights groups arguing that there were numerous concerns about fair trials in his case, as is commonly reported in most blasphemy processes in Pakistan.

In 2018, the Supreme Court acquitted Bibi, ruling that the prosecution witnesses had lied to implicate her.

In May, she flew to Canada, where she was forced to seek asylum to ensure the safety of her and her family after the verdict.

Blasphemy against Islam is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, where crime can carry a mandatory death sentence. Increasingly, accusations have led to violent attacks by crowds or assailants, with at least 75 people killed in such attacks since 1990, according to an Al Jazeera count.

Two of those killed, a federal minister in office and a provincial governor in service, were attacked for having supported Bibi during his trial.

Last month, a court in the central city of Multan sentenced university professor Junaid Hafeez to death for blasphemy after a six-year trial. Hafeez has spent most of his imprisonment in solitary confinement due to threats against his life, says his lawyer.

One of his lawyers, Rashid Rehman, was killed in 2014 for defending him.

TLYRA has publicly endorsed violence in the name of blasphemy laws, with regular singing and protests such as the November demonstrations by which activists were sentenced Thursday and asked that all blasphemers be beheaded.

Rizvi, the head of TLYRA, is currently on medical bail while facing charges of hate speech and violence at demonstrations. His brother, Ameer Hussain Rizvi, and his nephew are among those who were sentenced Thursday, Ashrafi said.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera's digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.