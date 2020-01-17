Pakistan says Facebook will help boost polio efforts | Pakistan News

Pakistan says Facebook will help the country in its fight against polio after authorities blame the vaccine content published last year on the social network site for a jump in the number of cases.

Pakistan is one of the only three countries where polio has not been eradicated, but an effort of years began to show fruits with a significant drop in cases since 2016.

By 2018, only 12 cases had been registered, but to the dismay of the Pakistani authorities and the World Health Organization, that number rose to 136 last year.

Pakistani officials quickly linked the increase to a large number of fake news reports and videos that claimed that many children had been killed by the vaccine that obtained thousands of visits and shares in social networks.

They called on Facebook to do more to remove harmful anti-vaccine content from the site, saying it was endangering eradication initiatives and putting the lives of polio workers at risk.

Health officials then said Facebook had removed dozens of those videos.

This week, a company delegation visited Islamabad and reaffirmed its commitment to the campaign, a statement from the Pakistani government said.

"We support national and global efforts to create a polio-free world and we will continue to support these efforts," Rafael Frankel, a regional Facebook director, said in a statement released by the Pakistan Ministry of Health.

Dr. Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on health, stressed the importance of communicating correct health information online and stressed "the need to counteract harmful content on social networks."

Facebook did not immediately respond to the AFP comment request.

Vaccination campaigns have faced resistance for years in Pakistan, and many have refused to vaccinate their children due to misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Opposition to all forms of inoculation grew after the CIA organized a false vaccination campaign to help track former al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad.

While Pakistan tries to achieve its goal of eliminating polio, the growing global movement against vaccines, driven by social networks, has presented a new challenge.

Afghanistan and Nigeria are the other two countries where the disease has not been completely eradicated, although the latter is expected to be declared free of poliomyelitis later this year.