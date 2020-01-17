Pakistan rescuers search for survivors as the number of avalanches increases | Pakistan News

Military helicopters flew rescue missions for the fourth day running in an area affected by an avalanche of Kashmir administered by Pakistan while the death toll from the disaster rose to 77, authorities said.

Khursheed Mir, a Kashmir disaster management official administered by Pakistan, told Al Jazeera that relief and rescue operations continued in the Himalayan region of the Neelum Valley on Friday.

More than 100 people have died after avalanches and landslides in the Neelam Valley in the Himalayan region, also claimed by India and the province of Baluchistan as the nation of South Asia witnessed its worst winter in decades.

The last victim of the avalanches in the Neelum Valley was a six-year-old girl, Safia, who died in the hospital on Thursday.

The boy had been taken alive on Tuesday after being buried for about 20 hours, a doctor said, citing Safia's family.

"She had suffered fractures in her skull and orbital bones and left leg and, despite our best efforts, died of her brain injuries," the doctor, Adnan Mehraj, told the Reuters news agency.

Safia's family was elated when she was found alive, her uncle, Naseer Ahmed, told Reuters, but now relatives were in shock. Safia was the nineteenth family member who perished in Neelam Valley.

"I am not in my senses … We have lost almost everyone in the family, from young children to older members," said Ahmed, visibly disturbed.

A helicopter carrying wounded takes off, after a heavy snowfall and avalanches in Neelum Valley (Reuters)

Relief supplies

"This extreme climate has wreaked havoc on the lives of people living in high-altitude mountains," said Pakistan's top administrative official, administered by Pakistan, Mathar Niaz Rana.

"We are doing everything possible to alleviate their suffering," he told Reuters when two helicopters were being loaded with aid supplies, including food and medicine, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Kashmir administered by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in a separate area in Pakistan, further north, five members of Pakistan's army were killed when an avalanche hit them while they were making rescue efforts, according to a senior official.

The five were from the body of engineers and were helping clear roads covered by landslides in an area of ​​Gilgit.Baltistan, a mountainous region that borders China. Avalanches in the area had previously killed a woman and a child, said Farid Ahmed, an official with the local disaster management authority.

At least 104 people have died in Pakistan in snow incidents and landslides in the last five days, including 20 deaths in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority said 96 people were injured and 236 homes were damaged.