Orlando Scandrick shoots his shot at Chris Brown's ex after Draya Michele Split

Fans have caught the 32-year-old American football corner leaving likes, as well as effusive comments in a couple of photos of Cydney Christine on his Instagram account.

Orlando Scandrick you are more than ready to move on after your separation from Draya Michele. The free agent has apparently set his sights on the producer and model. Cydney Christinewho supposedly used to leave Chris Brown.

Fans have caught Orlando leaving likes and commenting on a couple of photos of Cydney on Instagram. An image was a selfie in the foreground of itself while looking directly at the camera with a pink headband that covered the top of its head. "Bored doing rhythms … who should I cook 4?" Then she wrote in the caption. When he liked what he saw, the soccer cornerback simply left a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section.

The second image that caught Orlando's attention saw Wilhelmina's stunner modeling a pink jacket over a shoulderless blouse she combined with jeans and various jewelry. "I get the whole collection if I like that store," Cydney wrote next to the photo, to which Orlando simply responded with a red-hearted emoji.

Orlando was previously in an intermittent relationship with Draya for about six years. They separated at the end of last year, with the previous "Basketball Wives L.A."Star announcing on Instagram that she" has been single throughout the month of December. "He added:" Then, if someone has something to say or the guy he used to be committed to, save it. We don't care. "Draya sparked rumors of romance with another NFL player, Corey Coleman, after the separation, but since then he has insisted that they are only friends.

Meanwhile, it was rumored that Cydney was dating Chris Brown in 2016 after they were seen attending a USC vs. women's volleyball game together. UCLA Cydney hastened to close the rumors at that time, but soon revived it when they were seen together at an annual Halloween event in Hollywood, California.