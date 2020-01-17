Oprah Winfrey says that Russell Simmons' pressure didn't make her leave the documentary

WENN / Instar / Avalon

The CEO of Harpo admits that the record producer presses to abandon the film that highlights his alleged victims of inappropriate sexual behavior, but in the end it was not what led to his decision to abandon the project.

Up News Info –

Oprah Winfrey I didn't give up a documentary about Russell Simmons accusers due to pressure from the record executive. In an interview published by The New York Times on Friday, January 17, the former queen of the daytime talk show acknowledges that the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings tried to push her to leave the movie, but in the end it was her own concern that led to Your decision to cut ties with the project.

"He approached several times and tried to pressure me," says the media mogul. She tells the site that Russell's attempt to block the film "involved an intense campaign of Mr. Simmons and his supporters to get Ms. Winfrey to disconnect. That campaign also addressed some of the women in the film in the social networks and, in at least one case, through direct contact with a family member, in what women saw as attempts to threaten and intimidate them before the premiere of the film in Sundance, still scheduled for January 25 ".

But Oprah refused to be pressured by Russell. "I told him directly in a phone call that I would not be pressured or endorsed by this movie," he says of his reaction to his campaign. "I'm just going to do what I think is right."

The 65-year-old actress / television producer explains that there were some problems with the film, including inconsistencies in the story of the accuser Drew Dixon about his interactions with Russell. Oprah, however, says she still believes, although she was worried about "inconsistencies in her account that the film had not been properly addressed."

Oprah also sought the advice of a friend and filmmaker Ava DuVernay about the film. She sent the documentary to the "Selma"the director and asked if filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, both whites, captured the nuances of hip-hop culture and the struggles of black women. Ava made a harsh criticism about it, which also led to the decision. Oprah's leaving out of the movie.

Ava supports Oprah's claim that he made the difficult decision to abandon the documentary and told the Times: "He has Simmons on one side pressing him, and then he has a film on the other side with which he disagrees. So, yes he moves away from the movie, it seems like he's giving in to Simmons, and if he keeps the movie, then he's putting his name on something he feels he doesn't hit the mark. "

Oprah's best friend for a long time Gayle king He said something similar about what led Oprah to make the decision. "I know it was a very stressful and very difficult decision for her to take her name off because she knows that she took it away because, as you point out, Russell has done a very public and very private campaign to convince her, she knows that the message she sends is that maybe she was mocked. Nothing could be further from the case, "he emphasized.

The documentary, now called "In the registry", it will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25 and is currently looking for a distributor after Oprah canceled plans to broadcast it on Apple TV +.