On the way to Berlin, Haftar holds talks with senior Greek officials | Libya News

Athens, Greece – Enraged at his exclusion in the Libyan peace talks to be held on Sunday in the German capital, Greece won a diplomatic victory when Libyan renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar made an unexpected visit to Athens, on his way to the UN-sponsored talks In Berlin.

Greece requested to be included in the Berlin Process, as the event is called, saying it has vital interests at stake.

The Council of Ministers in Tripoli signed a maritime jurisdiction agreement with Turkey last year stating that Greece also considers part of its own jurisdiction.

The Haftar Libyan National Army (LNA), based in Benghazi, is at war with the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of Libya, recognized by the UN and led by Fayez al-Sarraj, based in Tripoli.

Nikos Dendias, Greek Foreign Minister, said Haftar agreed on Friday that a ceasefire agreement should recognize "the invalidity of illegal memoranda between Turkey and the Sarraj government."

The Greek government says that Haftar has pledged to negotiate a new maritime agreement with Greece.

"As we are not (in the Berlin talks), we hope that Germany, the host country, will be the guardian of the European position in Libyan affairs," said Dendias.

The Berlin Process began in 2015, when Greece was in disgrace in Europe.

That was when the leftist government of Syriza confronted its European creditors, insisting on better repayment conditions of 195 billion euros ($ 216 billion) in emergency loans.

The European Union denounced the Turkish-Libyan agreement in December and issued a strong statement in favor of Greece.

The agreement "infringes the sovereign rights of third states, it does not comply with the Law of the Sea and cannot produce legal consequences for third States ", according to the conclusions of the EU summit.

Russia, the United States, Israel and Egypt also denounced the agreement at that time, saying it increases tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

Germany has invited several other members of the EU, Gulf States, the United States, Russia and China to attend the talks, but refused to disclose why it did not invite Greece.

Haftar also met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has threatened to veto any peace agreement that displeases Greece.

"I want to be clear. Greece will never accept a political solution to Libya that does not eliminate the & # 39; memorandum of understanding Turkey-Libya & # 39; illegal, "Mitsotakis tweeted Thursday.

"We will veto it before it reaches the Summit. We will veto it at the chancellor's level."

It was not clear if Greece would have any chance to veto a UN peace agreement on Libya.

"If there is a peace agreement in Libya and Germany it takes it to the European Union for ratification, that is when Greece could have the opportunity to exercise a veto," international relations expert Kostas Yfantis told Al Jazeera.

Mitsotakis also spoke on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"He asked Ms. Merkel and other EU representatives present at the talks to implement the decision of the last European Council," his office said, referring to the complaint of the Libya-Turkey agreement.

The Greek-Turkish conflict simmers

The Greco-Turkish acrimony on maritime jurisdiction dates back to 1973 when Greece discovered oil in the north Aegean.

The two countries almost came to war when Turkey sent a state exploration vessel, the Sismik, to the waters of the North Aegean in 1987.

The stage is now ready for a similar confrontation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said The state exploration vessel, Uruc Reis, would begin this year to carry out seismic tests in the Turkish part of the maritime jurisdiction agreement reached with Tripoli.

Turkish ships have already spent a year searching for oil and gas in waters claimed by Cyprus, an EU member. The EU and the United States have described these explorations as "illegal."

"The European Council unequivocally reaffirms its solidarity with Greece and Cyprus with respect to these actions of Turkey," the EU said last month, referring to Turkish explorations on the coast of Cyprus.

However, unlike Cyprus, Greece has not agreed its maritime jurisdiction with its neighbors Albania, Italy, Libya, Egypt, Cyprus and Turkey.