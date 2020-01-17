Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: There are no security fears for Man Utd players in Anfield | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML426cdda3f95b66f9f6ba1b5a5c1382c911% %MINIFYHTML426cdda3f95b66f9f6ba1b5a5c1382c912%

Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on Sunday, live in Sky Sports Premier League from 4 p.m. – Start: 4:30 p.m.





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he "is not afraid of security,quot; before Manchester United's trip to Anfield on Sunday.

Speaking at his press conference before the game, Solskjaer answered a security question after Liverpool fans planned to welcome the team bus as it approached the ground.

"No fears of security," said Solskjaer. "Of course they want to try to intimidate us, but as long as it is within the limits."

"I've sat in a coach in Europe or Anfield and whatever they are yelling at you and screaming, you really don't realize. That's only part of these great games."

Liverpool fans greeted the Manchester City bus before the quarterfinals of the Champions League in 2018

Liverpool fans often line the streets to give a loud and colorful welcome to the home team, but the Merseyside club and police are eager to avoid a repetition of the scenes that clouded the accumulation of the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Manchester City in April 2018.

Objects were thrown at the city coach as he headed toward the ground, causing substantial damage.

The Manchester City coach suffered damage after they threw bottles and cans

Merseyside police addressed the issue in a statement Friday: "Merseyside police are working with Liverpool FC and Manchester United before their Premier League game in Anfield on Sunday, January 19, 2020 to ensure fans both clubs have a safe and enjoyable afternoon. "

Chief Superintendent Matt Boyle said: "As with any game, a comprehensive and appropriate police operation has been implemented before Sunday's game and we have contacted both clubs and their fan groups.

"We are working to ensure that everyone can enjoy this game safely, as well as to minimize any disruption to residents and local roads.

"As with all Premier League matches in Anfield, we will have officers on duty on the ground, uniformed and dressed up, with the support of a mobile CCTV, provided by Liverpool City Hall, and specialized resources that include the Dog section, mounted police and the National Police Air Service. "

"We will also have a surveillance plan in the city center throughout the day. This is a standard procedure.

"We know this will be a busy operation and we hope that fans attending the game will act as ambassadors for their clubs."

"As usual, we ask fans with tickets to reach the ground as soon as possible. Fans without tickets should not attend at all; they will not be allowed to enter the stadium."