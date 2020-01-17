Ohio 17-year-old student graduated from college before finishing high school

# Roommates, although 2020 has had a sad and heavy start, there is still a lot of positivity in the world. The latest good news involves a local Ohio student who has just leveled up significantly after graduating from college before finishing high school.

@BlackNewsDotCom reports that Cameron Ray, 17, of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, is responsible for an impressive history of his hometown. Ray recently earned his Associate degree from Cuyahoga Community College, which makes him the youngest student in the city of Warrensville to earn a college degree before graduating from high school. Ray, a high school student, will not graduate from high school until spring 2021, but in the meantime he will attend Cleveland State University next semester to pursue his dream of becoming a film director.

If you wonder how Ray could achieve such an amazing achievement, well, it's all thanks to a special program. He was able to enroll in college early through Ohio College Credit Plus, a program that was implemented in 2015 and allows students in grades 7 through 12 to earn college credits.

The program has greatly benefited Ohio families, saved them more than $ 569 million in tuition and has also made students more prepared for careers.

Speaking to local media about his historical achievement, Ray said the following:

"In general, everyone is quite surprised when I tell them that I am only in the first year of high school. I have learned that sometimes it is the best things in life that they will fear. But you must strive and become familiar."

Now, this is the kind of news we want to hear in 2020!

Roommates, what do you think about this?