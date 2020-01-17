Offset launches its new collaboration in men's fashion during Paris Fashion Week

Roommates, when the world of fashion and hip-hop collide, there is a select group of men you think about. We all know that Offset is definitely a key player when it comes to appearing and showing up in the latest designs, but it seems that Offset took his passion and turned it into a complete capsule collection that debuted recently during Paris Fashion Week!

With the creative director of Offset, Chaz A. Johnson by his side, he walked the runway in Paris with members of his group Quavo and Takeoff cheering him on. According to AJC, Offset said this about his collection: “Designing my own clothes has been a rewarding experience to express my love for fashion. My collection represents success from scratch, which means that starting from poverty was part of my path to luxury. Never forget where you come from."

The collection ranges from basic items such as t-shirts and sweatshirts to more complex designs such as fur coats and two-piece suits.

According to WWD, Offset said this about his collaboration with Chaz: "We met about three years ago, about a year on this project. I had a tour, he had been busy trying to get his things going, and we finally made time." Chaz agreed and continued saying: "We play everything, from the street to high fashion, that is what we are bringing, at a contemporary price and below the price, which continues to reach the same factories, manufactured in Florence, manufactured in France and in Los Angeles. We have some exciting things to come. ”

Needless to say, the entire event was full of stars. The show attracted a large crowd and celebrities such as Quavo, Take Off, DJ Mustard and Tyga were present. Congratulations to Offset and its new line!