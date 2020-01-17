Odell Beckham Jr. faces a battery charge for hitting the hit officer!

New Orleans police reportedly issued an arrest warrant against Cleveland Browns open receiver Odell Beckham Jr., alleging that he slapped a security officer in the ass.

This week a video appeared that seemed to show Beckham hitting the back of a Superdome security guard in the LSU locker room after his victory in the national championship over Clemson.

"We are aware of the incident and have been in contact with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement released. "They are cooperating with the appropriate authorities to adequately address the situation."

He may also have more problems, since in the same video, he was seen distributing money to his fellow players later.

"We are aware of the situation regarding the interaction of Odell Beckham Jr. with LSU student athletes and others not affiliated with the team after the championship game on Monday night," the LSU statement reads. "The initial information suggested that the invoices that were exchanged were novel invoices. The information and the images reviewed as they show that the apparent cash could also have been delivered to LSU student athletes."

"We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately after hearing about this situation in which some of our student athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation ".