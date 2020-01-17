Odell Beckham Jr. faces a battery charge for hitting the hit officer!

New Orleans police reportedly issued an arrest warrant against Cleveland Browns open receiver Odell Beckham Jr., alleging that he slapped a security officer in the ass.

This week a video appeared that seemed to show Beckham hitting the back of a Superdome security guard in the LSU locker room after his victory in the national championship over Clemson.

