Odds, prediction, trends, props for UFC 246 of Conor McGregor vs. Donald & # 39; Cowboy & # 39; Closed

The bad guy from MMA returns to action for the first time since October 2018 this weekend. Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the ring when faced with Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor has not won in the Octagon since defeating Eddie Alvarez by TKO in November 2016, but is favored by knocking out Cerrone in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. This fight will be shown on ESPN Plus with the main card scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET.

Here is everything you need to know to bet on Conor McGregor's fight against Donald & # 39; Cowboy & # 39; Close, including updated odds, props and our expert prediction for UFC 246.

MORE: Get the latest UFC betting odds and trends from Sports Insider

Conor McGregor vs. odds Cowboy for UFC 246

Conor McGregor -335

Cowgirl Cerrone +275

Total rounds 1.5

McGregor is 21-4 as a professional fighter. He won 15 consecutive bouts from February 2011 to December 2015 to put himself in the spotlight, culminating that impressive race by knocking out José Aldo in 13 seconds to win the UFC featherweight championship.

However, McGregor was not content to simply be the best featherweight fighter in MMA, making the decision to move to welterweight to face Nate Diaz in UFC 196. Unfortunately for McGregor, he lost that bout by submission, but he took revenge on which defeats Diaz by beating by decision at UFC 202 later in the year.

His victory over Alvarez earned him the UFC lightweight championship, but then he took a break from the MMA to face Floyd Mayweather Jr. and did not return to the Octagon until he faced Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Nurmagomedov showed why he is announced as the best MMA fighter in the world by sending McGregor, and "The Notorious,quot; is looking for a rematch.

Cerrone is one of the most legendary fighters in the history of UFC. He has won more fights as a member of the UFC (23) than any other person associated with the main MMA organization, and has a historical record of 36-13-1 in MMA.

Although he has never had a championship belt, his personality and style have made him a fan favorite throughout the years. Three of his last four fights have been labeled the Night Fight, but it is not as explosive as it was at the beginning of the decade. Cerrone has lost six of his last 10 fights, and has lost four of those fights by knockout.

MORE: Conor McGregor predicts Donald Cerrone's KO, insists there is no bad blood

UFC 246 prop betting and prediction

Will Conor McGregor win by TKO or KO?

We've seen 18 of McGregor's 21 wins by knockout over his career, so "Yes,quot; is an excellent option here. McGregor has tremendous power for a fighter of his size, and Cerrone has been susceptible to knockouts in the past two years. The majority of Cerrone's victories have been by submission, but over the years he has shown that he is willing to face anyone face to face. That works in favor of those who bet on the "Yes,quot; option here.

Will Conor McGregor win in round 1?

The punters consider McGregor likely to win by knockout, but it is unlikely that he will end up with Cerrone in the first round. Cerrone was knocked out in the first round by Justin Gaethje in his last bout in December, however, it took him more than four minutes to succumb to Gaethje's punches. There will probably be a strange feeling between Cerrone and McGregor when they enter the octagon, so don't expect a quick end.

Will Conor McGregor carry an Irish flag during his strike?

This is the easiest support bet on the board. McGregor is constantly promoting his Irish heritage, and is religiously covered in green, white and orange. He has spoken extensively about what the flag means to him during interviews and on social media, and it is almost unthinkable to imagine it without the Irish colors hanging from his shoulders.

Who will Conor McGregor call first at UFC 246?

Jorge Masvidal -150

Khabib Nurmagomedov +110

Floyd Mayweather +1400

Kamaru Usman +1400

Manny Pacquiao +2000

Nate Diaz +2000

Nurmagomedov and McGregor have some legitimate bad blood, but Jorge Masvidal is likely to be the person McGregor challenges next, assuming he defeats Cerrone. Masvidal defeated Nate Díaz for the inaugural BMF title in November, and that is a belt that McGregor certainly wants to add to his resume.