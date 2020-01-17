Novak Djokovic has stressed his status as teacher of the Australian Open | Tennis news





Djokovic made history in Melbourne by claiming his seventh Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic is the wizard of Oz after he made history by claiming a seventh record title of the Australian Open 12 months ago.

Djokovic delivered a master class in hard court tennis to beat Rafael Nadal in a ruthless way to seal a third successive Grand Slam success and the fifteenth major of his career last year.

The Serbian went on to claim a sixteenth Grand Slam at Wimbledon in the summer, his fifth title at the All England Club. But it is in Melbourne where he is most destructive.

We remember his remarkable record in Australia starting with his first Grand Slam in 2008 …

2008 – Maiden Slam

The 20-year-old Belgrade player was bright and ruthlessly efficient, as he first ended up with the dreams of his favorite at home, Lleyton Hewitt, in the fourth round before beating David Ferrer in the last eight.

He then crushed the world's No. 1 and 12-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in straight sets to organize a meeting against the highly successful Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Djokovic beat Tsonga to secure his first major title in 2008

In the final, Tsonga, 22, swayed and rammed with a Francophile sand of Rod Laver firmly on his side.

Despite taking the first set, Djokovic showed a firm determination to defend himself and seal a victory 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-2) to become the first Serbian to win a Grand Slam title and finish a run of 11 consecutive majors won by Federer or Nadal.

2011 – Simply irrepressible

Djokovic owns the winner's trophy after beating Murray in 2011

Djokovic bombarded a dejected Federer defending champion with a hugely impressive display to reach a second Australian Open final where his good friend Andy Murray was waiting for him, having reached his third grand final.

However, it was going to be another defeat for the Scotsman when the unstoppable Djokovic broke out. He was exceptionally consistent, breaking Murray seven times out of 18 opportunities while recovering with an impressive success of 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

"It has been a difficult period for our people in Serbia. We are trying every day to present our country in the best possible way, so this is for my country Serbia," Djokovic said.

Grand Slam men's singles titles of all time twenty Roger Federer (Switzerland) 19 Rafael Nadal (Spain) sixteen Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 14 Pete Sampras (United States) 12 Roy Emerson (Australia) eleven Bjorn Borg (Sweden), Rod Laver (Australia) 10 Bill Tilden (United States) 8 Andre Agassi (United States), Jimmy Connors (United States), Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia), Fred Perry (Great Britain), Ken Rosewall (Australia) 7 7 Henri Cochet (France), Rene Lacoste (France), William Larned (United States), John McEnroe (United States), John Newcombe (Australia), Willie Renshaw (Great Britain), Dick Sears (United States), Mats Wilander (Sweden )) 6 6 Boris Becker (West Germany / Germany), Don Budge (United States), Jack Crawford (Australia), Laurie Doherty (Great Britain), Stefan Edberg (Sweden), Tony Wilding (New Zealand) 5 5 Frank Sedgman (Australia), Tony Trabert (United States)

2012 – Battle of Resistance

Djokovic and Nadal played a classic in Melbourne

The Serbian returned a year later, where he won a resistance battle against Rafael Nadal in one of the most brutal Grand Slam finals in history.

In a game that lasted five hours and 53 minutes, it was certainly a sweat-soaked marathon. After less than 48 hours of rest after an epic semifinal victory of four hours and 50 minutes against Andy Murray, Djokovic was ready for more of the same.

The Serbian took off his shirt after beating Nadal in the final

The courage and commitment shown by both men was quite remarkable in a five-set classic, which Djokovic won 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 7-5.

A 32-shot rally at the end of the final set summed up an impressive contest that ended at 1.37 a.m. on Monday morning in Melbourne.

2013 – Hat-trick of titles

Djokovic kisses the trophy after the victory in 2013

Djokovic became the first man to win three consecutive Australian Open titles in the Open era after beating Murray 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-2.

The first two sets only took two hours and 13 minutes before the blisters affected the movement of the Scotsman around the court and Djokovic took control, winning eight of the next nine games to advance and then the British service was undone.

After one of the other two men who won three titles in Melbourne, Andre Agassi, the six-time main winner Djokovic said: "What a joy, it is an incredible feeling to win this trophy once again, it is my favorite Grand Slam, my Grand Slam more successful, I love this court. "

2015 – Murray Domination

Djokovic beat Murray again in Melbourne

Stan Wawrinka ended Djokovic's three-year reign in 2014, but left with his fifth title at the Rod Laver Arena a year later in a contest with Murray that was terribly exciting. The result was only the beginning of a truly phenomenal year for the Elasticized Serbian, who continued his dominance over the British.

Djokovic exuded his remarkable powers of recovery when he sought to be a physically spent force at the beginning of the third set. He somehow recovered to win 36 of the last 49 points (12 of the last 13 games) when Murray capitulated to lose 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-0.

2016 – Imperious again

Djokovic beat Murray to claim his eleventh Grand Slam title in 2016

World No. 1 started the season perfectly again when he condemned Murray to a fifth loss in a Melbourne final.

Djokovic was imperative as he claimed the first set in just 30 minutes and, despite Murray's best performance in the second and third set, it was Djokovic who claimed a sixth record win with a 6-1 7-5 7-6 ( 7-3) victory: taking it to the level of Roy Emerson.

Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup

The Australian legend was not present, but Djokovic was quick to pay tribute to Emerson and the observer legends: "I am extremely honored to be mentioned alongside the legends of our sport as Mr. Rod Laver," he said.

"It is also a great honor to match the record with one of the best players who has played this game (Roy Emerson)."

2019 – Record performance

Pre-match predictions had suggested that there could be a repeat of the 2012 main match between Djokovic and Nadal, after both players reached the final devastatingly. Djokovic had other ideas.

Djokovic is three from Nadal for Grand Slam titles after his 2019 win

In the 53rd meeting of the couple, Djokovic secured his first victory in straight sets over his great rival in a Slam final while disarming the Spaniard to win 6-3 6-2 6-3 in two hours and four minutes, to become in the first The man won three consecutive races on three different occasions.

Djokovic praised his performance as one to go to the scrapbook: "He is one of the best, if not the best, matches I have played in a Grand Slam final," he said.

