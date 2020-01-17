Ninez Cacho-Olivares, journalist and critic of Marcos, dies at 78

%MINIFYHTML667b50b79974bbcb90f15d3284aec69b11% %MINIFYHTML667b50b79974bbcb90f15d3284aec69b12%

Instead of the vulgar humor he used to hit Mr. Marcos, his most recent tone was often sarcastic. He mocked human rights groups, including a United Nations human rights representative, who said he had "hearts bleeding from the pseudo martyrs."

He also supported Duterte's attempts to silence an independent press and even mocked his bravest critic, the Rappler news website, which has become the target of arrests and dozens of lawsuits by his sponsors.

While Rappler was supported by organizations such as Reporters Without Borders and the Committee for the Protection of Journalists, Ms. Cacho-Olivares made fun of these groups with sarcastic comments like "Oh, come on. Cut the drama, please,quot; and "Save us the false indignation."

Ninez Cacho-Olivares was born on July 19, 1941 in Dumaguete, in the province of Negros Orientale, on the great island of Negros. He studied medicine before specializing in journalism at the University of Santo Tomás in Manila. He began his journalistic career on the radio, while also writing romantic novels and independent articles.

She later became a political writer and columnist for several newspapers, including Bulletin Today, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Business Day and Business World. She was editor and chief editor of The Philippine Post before founding Daily Tribune in 1999 and obtaining the same titles there. While directing those newspapers, he resisted repeated defamation lawsuits he criticized.

In describing her philosophy in a speech in 2006, Ms. Cacho-Olivares said: “I believe that no government can take away my right to freedom of expression. It is like a birthright, which we must exercise to the fullest without fear. "

He is survived by his children, Peter, Bambina, Michael and Pixie; and eight grandchildren. Her husband, Ed, died in 2012.