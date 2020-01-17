Nikki Bella explains why she hasn't been wearing her engagement ring!

It has been weeks since Artem Chigvintsev asked the big question to which Nikki Bella said "yes," but the star is not yet wearing her engagement ring! Since his last commitment to John Cena is over, it makes sense that fans are worried that he is taking a similar route!

However, it turns out that there is a much less worrying reason why Nikki is choosing not to wear the magnificent accessory.

In other words, you don't need to worry about having problems in paradise for Nikki and Artem because that is definitely not the case.

But then, why have they seen her without the rock?

As you know, Nikki began the new decade by revealing that her boyfriend and former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, had asked her to marry!

But if there are no relationship problems between them, what could it be? Does Nikki not like the ring that Artem chose for her?

Well, as a result, that couldn't be further from the truth!

During her last episode of The Bellas Podcast today, she shared that: ‘I love my ring. That's why I'm dying because the jeweler fixes it, I want to start using it. "

So it seems that the reason he hasn't been using it is just a practice that makes a lot of sense and that fans should expect Nikki to show it as soon as everything is fixed.

Speaking of the ring, Artem was asked during the podcast if it was difficult to choose.

‘Yes, it was difficult. You know, um, for several reasons. I think for one of the reasons I know that Nicole loves, you know, big and expensive things, and also many women out there. And, as a man, you want to try to give what you think he deserves. "



