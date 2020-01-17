NHL Draft 2020: Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield among the highlights in the game CHL / NHL Top Prospects

One of the most anticipated prospective events of the season took place on Thursday, January 16 in Hamilton, Ontario, when the White Team defeated the Red Team 5-3 in the CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game.

The elite talent of the three major youth leagues in Canada participated in the showcase, which was preceded by a day of testing on and off the ice. With the scouts and reception staff of the 31 NHL teams that attended, the players showed high-end skills, end-to-end troubles and outstanding moves, with some physical to boot. In fact, the third period dispute between the end Will cuylle and defense Donovan Sebrango It was the first fight in the Game with the best prospects since 2014.

Tyson Foerster, an end of the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League, scored the White Team offense with three points (two goals, one assist) and the center Connor zary Kamloops in the Western Hockey League distributed a game of three assistants. Dylan garand he picked up the victory after he stopped 10 of 11 shots and Brock gould deflected 27 of 31 in defeat.

Although a mid-season star game is only a small part of the pre-draft evaluation process, it gives less-known prospects the opportunity to shine alongside those who have already established themselves as major players.

Below is a breakdown of some of the notable highlights among the 40 eligible for the draft that participated in Thursday's event.

Notable 2020 CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game

Alexis Lafreniere

LW | Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL) | Draft Rank: First General

Lafreniere, the favorite likely to become the first pick of the next draft that served as captain of the White Team, was quick and physical in the shop window. Although the end of the strapping technically did not register a point, it did score the race with a laser from the left circle that was canceled out of play. In a later turn, Lafreniere gave a hard blow in the forecheck to defender Jeremie Poirier and then picked up the disc moments later for a strong shot on the wrist through a screen he just missed. Once again, Lafreniere showed that he can be the most shocking player on the ice, whether he scores or not.

Quinton Byfield

C | Sudbury Wolves (OHL) | Draft Rank: Second General

Like Lafreniere, Byfield did not register a point but could contribute in other areas. He made some tape-to-tape configurations in the offensive zone, including a good feed to the slot where Dawson Mercer sniffed. At 6-4 and 215 pounds, Byfield is hard to miss when he's on the ice, but the highlight of his performance on Thursday was winning 12 of his 17 matches. Opinions on the upside and the Byfield draft pre-draft resume are more likely to be based on his impressive season for Sudbury rather than on prospective events such as the World Youth Championship and the Best Outlook Game last night.

Cole Perfetti

LW | Saginaw Spirit (OHL) | Draft Rank: Fourth General

One of the best ranked ends for the draft, Perfetti showed his expert handling of clubs, balance and decision making throughout the night. He defended himself against two harassment tokens near the boards before sending a perfect feed to a cutting Kaiden Guhle for the initial White Team score before sealing the victory with an emphatic empty net target that shot from the nearby boards with his back to the final. It will never be a roadrunner, but it shouldn't matter when an offensive-minded forward like Perfetti can forge a defense on his own end as easily as he can.

Marco Rossi

C | Ottawa 67 & # 39; s (OHL) | Draft range: sixth overall

With all due respect to Foerster, Rossi's dizzying movements and his high hockey IQ made him the most recognizable ice presence for any of the teams. At 5-9, the native Austrian made his stick serve as an intimidating factor. The agility, evasion and calculated maneuvers of Rossi in confined spaces, while confidently controlling the disc, turned the toughest of the defenders or ladies of CHL into a state of confusion. Even in a star game like this where the offensive is promoted, Rossi made a maximum effort to bond with any of his teammates, and was clean and precise with his deliveries. Once again, Rossi showed why he will be one of the top 10 in this year's draft.

Marco Rossi is brilliant in the offensive zone. Advanced hockey intelligence for a teenager. It doesn't matter if it's a PP in a star game. Around 0:17, the disc opened wide and spun, but a prepared Rossi took TWO glances down as he bordered it before cornering it and going to work. pic.twitter.com/w7Pjts5igy – Steve Kournianos (@TheDraftAnalyst) January 17, 2020

Mavrik Bourque

C | Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) | Draft range: 11th overall

An elegant game center with excellent vision that focused on Lafreniere and the two-way end Seth Jarvis, Bourque showed his game in the defensive zone, his high level of competence and his intelligence to kill penalties. He was stealing backcheck discs, winning battles along the boards and executing precision plays with one arm on his stick for a long cycle at the end of the Red Team. Bourque does not need to put on a show or grab attention to look striking or impressive, it just comes naturally.

Connor zary

C | Kamloops Blazers (WHL) | Draft classification: 16th overall

It seems that most people automatically assume that Zary is braver than skilled because he plays in a strict physical and control circuit like the WHL. On Thursday, however, the young man showed the elite's vision and the playing skills that they have among the league leaders in scoring. Zary obtained primary assists with strength in the two objectives of Foerster and added his third assistant in the eventual winner of the defense game Braden Schneider.

Lukas Cormier

LHD | Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) | Draft range: 26th overall

Cormier, one of the most talented record dealers in the draft, released albums with authority in all directions. He played an aggressive style and was willing to venture deep into the opposite territory. A constant about his game is that he keeps his teammates and opponents alert because his intentions with the disc are almost impossible to telegraph. Few defenders in their class can deliver multiple passes without looking accurately as often as Cormier.

Jack quinn

RW | Ottawa 67 & # 39; s (OHL) | Draft range: 35th overall

Quinn, one of CHL's best scorers who was heading for the showdown, with the help of his OHL teammate Rossi and Jacob Perrault of Sarnia, finished one of the most beautiful tic-tac-toe goals he has ever seen. It is a highly intelligent end with speed and acceleration in open ice, but you can also enter the area using a variety of speeds. The way Quinn delays on the line or outside the race advances, and drops a devastating directional change inside that increases his firing angle. He won the honors of the game player for the red team.

Marco Rossi may not live in Apartment 2R, but here he makes a fantastic indoor movement (when everyone took a nap) to trigger a three-in-a-row goal for Jack Quinn. Good slap pass also by Jacob Perrault. pic.twitter.com/k5BnYl9pMB – Steve Kournianos (@TheDraftAnalyst) January 17, 2020

Dawson mercer

C | Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL) | Draft classification: 36th overall

Mercer is a great producer of points in the QMJHL that culminated an energetic performance hitting at home a rebound in front of the network with only a second remaining in the regulation. He also knows how to play defensively well, but on Thursday he dived into his arsenal of turn movements and elegant passes and was about to connect in several moves that would have reinforced his level. He played on the top line with Byfield and Jake Neighbors, but the trio combined for just three shots.

Tyson Foerster

LW | Barrie Ponies (OHL) | Draft range: 63rd overall

A low-maintenance sniper for the OHL Barrie Colts, Foerster took advantage of the open ice and game insight of his center Zary by whistling two wrists at the bottom of the net and adding primary assistance in a goal scored by a cutting Schneider. He is known for having an excellent shot, but Foerster is difficult to remove from the disc and shows a strong balance at its edges. He was named game player for Team White.

Ryan O & # 39; Rourke

LHD | Sault Ste. Galgos Marie (OHL) | Draft range: 84th overall

O'Rourke is a pointless defender who can clean up any mess, even when he is protecting his end against wave after wave of the most dangerous scorers of the CHL. O & # 39; Rourke, an unconditional of the most important criminal killing unit of Soo, showed once again why he can be trusted with the main draws and clashes of the defensive zone against the red-hot strikers. He strengthened his reputation for having a high success rate in clearance attempts and zone exits, including a first strong pass under pressure to Zary that led to the first goal of the Foerster game. O’Rourke's only archery was also impressive: a strong wrister with little recoil from inside the blue line that forced the goalie to a difficult save.