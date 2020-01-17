NHL All-Star Game 2020: date, start time, lists, television channel

The best and brightest stars in the NHL are ready to hit the ice for the NHL 2020 All-Star Game. The St. Louis & # 39; Enterprise Center, home of the Blues, will host the 65th celebration of the celebration Mid season hockey.
A 3-on-3 tournament between the four divisions: Atlantic, Metropolitan, Pacific and Central, will be held on January 25 and the annual skills competition will take place the night before, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The All-Star Skills Competition will also organize a Women's 3-a-3 Elite, with some of the best Canadian and American skaters tied.
Here is everything you need to know about the NHL 2020 All-Star Game, including full lists and TV information:
When is the NHL 2020 All-Star Game?
The NHL All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The disc crash is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Where is the NHL 2020 All-Star Game played?
Just over a mile from the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, is Enterprise Center, home of the NHL 2020 All-Star Game. This year's event marks the third time that St. Louis will be the host; The Blues previously organized the event in 1970 and 1988 at St. Louis Arena.
Who are the captains of the NHL All-Star 2020 Game?
The following players were voted as division captains by fans: Boston Bruins striker David Pastrnak (Atlantic), Colorado forward Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon (Central), Washington Capitals striker Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and Edmonton striker Oilers Connor McDavid (Pacific).
Ovechkin chose not to participate in the weekend for the fourth time in his career citing the need to "prepare for the second half of the year." Kris Letang was named as the captain of the Metropolitan instead.
Who are the main coaches for the NHL 2020 All-Star Game?
For the first time in recent memory, there was a controversy as head coach. Bruce Cassidy (Atlantic) of Boston, Todd Reirden (Metropolitan) of Washington, Craig Berube of St. Louis and Gerard Gallant of Las Vegas (Pacific) were named as the main coaches of their teams with the highest percentage of points at the midpoint of the regular season
In a surprising move, Gallant was fired on January 15 by the Golden Knights and, while rumors circulated about who will take the place, the NHL announced the next day that Arizona head coach Rick Tocchet will serve behind the bank.
What are the lists for the NHL All-Star 2020 Game?
Atlantic Division
|Pos.
|Name
|Equipment
|Appearance
|F
|David Pastrnak
|Boston Bruins
|2nd
|F
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|Detroit Red Wings
|First
|F
|Anthony Duclair
|Ottawa Senators
|First
|F
|Jack eichel
|Buffalo Sabers
|3rd
|F
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida Panthers
|First
|F
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto maple leaves
|First
|F
|Austin Matthews
|Toronto maple leaves
|4th
|re
|Victor Hedman
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|3rd
|re
|Shea weber
|Montreal Canadians
|7th
|Sun
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto maple leaves
|First
|Sun
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|3rd
Metropolitan Division
|Pos.
|Name
|Equipment
|Appearance
|re
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|6th
|F
|Mathew Barzal
|New York Islanders
|2nd
|F
|Nico Hischier
|New Jersey Devils
|First
|F
|Travis Konecny
|Philadelphia Flyers
|First
|F
|T.J. Oshie
|Washington Capitals
|First
|F
|Artemiy Panarin
|New York Rangers
|First
|re
|John carlson
|Washington Capitals
|2nd
|re
|Seth jones
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|3rd
|re
|Jaccob Slavin
|Carolina hurricanes
|First
|Sun
|Braden Holtby
|Washington Capitals
|5th
|Sun
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|First
Central division
|Pos.
|Name
|Equipment
|Appearance
|F
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado Avalanche
|4th
|F
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Nineth
|F
|Ryan O & # 39; Reilly
|St. Louis Blues
|3rd
|F
|David Perron
|St. Louis Blues
|First
|F
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg Jets
|2nd
|F
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas Stars
|6th
|F
|Eric Staal
|Minnesota Wild
|6th
|re
|Roman Josi
|Nashville predators
|3rd
|re
|Alex Pietrangelo
|St. Louis Blues
|2nd
|Sun
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis Blues
|First
|Sun
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg Jets
|2nde
Pacific Division
|Pos.
|Name
|Equipment
|Appearance
|F
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton Oilers
|4th
|F
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton Oilers
|2nd
|F
|Thomas Hertl
|San Jose Sharks
|First
|F
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles Kings
|5th
|F
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas Golden Knights
|First
|F
|Elias Pettersson
|Vancouver Canucks
|2nd
|F
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary Flames
|First
|re
|Mark Giordano
|Calgary Flames
|3rd
|re
|Quinn Hughes
|Vancouver Canucks
|First
|Sun
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver Canucks
|First
|Sun
|David Rittich
|Calgary Flames
|First
What TV channel is the NHL All-Star 2020 game on?
The NHL All-Star Game will air from 8 p.m. Nationwide ET on NBC in the United States. CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS will bring the game to Canadian viewers.