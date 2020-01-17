NHL All-Star Game 2020: date, start time, lists, television channel

The best and brightest stars in the NHL are ready to hit the ice for the NHL 2020 All-Star Game. The St. Louis & # 39; Enterprise Center, home of the Blues, will host the 65th celebration of the celebration Mid season hockey.

A 3-on-3 tournament between the four divisions: Atlantic, Metropolitan, Pacific and Central, will be held on January 25 and the annual skills competition will take place the night before, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The All-Star Skills Competition will also organize a Women's 3-a-3 Elite, with some of the best Canadian and American skaters tied.

Here is everything you need to know about the NHL 2020 All-Star Game, including full lists and TV information:

When is the NHL 2020 All-Star Game?

The NHL All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The disc crash is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the NHL 2020 All-Star Game played?

Just over a mile from the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, is Enterprise Center, home of the NHL 2020 All-Star Game. This year's event marks the third time that St. Louis will be the host; The Blues previously organized the event in 1970 and 1988 at St. Louis Arena.

Who are the captains of the NHL All-Star 2020 Game?

The following players were voted as division captains by fans: Boston Bruins striker David Pastrnak (Atlantic), Colorado forward Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon (Central), Washington Capitals striker Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and Edmonton striker Oilers Connor McDavid (Pacific).

Ovechkin chose not to participate in the weekend for the fourth time in his career citing the need to "prepare for the second half of the year." Kris Letang was named as the captain of the Metropolitan instead.

Who are the main coaches for the NHL 2020 All-Star Game?

For the first time in recent memory, there was a controversy as head coach. Bruce Cassidy (Atlantic) of Boston, Todd Reirden (Metropolitan) of Washington, Craig Berube of St. Louis and Gerard Gallant of Las Vegas (Pacific) were named as the main coaches of their teams with the highest percentage of points at the midpoint of the regular season

In a surprising move, Gallant was fired on January 15 by the Golden Knights and, while rumors circulated about who will take the place, the NHL announced the next day that Arizona head coach Rick Tocchet will serve behind the bank.

What are the lists for the NHL All-Star 2020 Game?

Atlantic Division

Pos. Name Equipment Appearance F David Pastrnak Boston Bruins 2nd F Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit Red Wings First F Anthony Duclair Ottawa Senators First F Jack eichel Buffalo Sabers 3rd F Jonathan Huberdeau Florida Panthers First F Mitchell Marner Toronto maple leaves First F Austin Matthews Toronto maple leaves 4th re Victor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning 3rd re Shea weber Montreal Canadians 7th Sun Frederik Andersen Toronto maple leaves First Sun Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay Lightning 3rd

Metropolitan Division

Pos. Name Equipment Appearance re Kris Letang Pittsburgh Penguins 6th F Mathew Barzal New York Islanders 2nd F Nico Hischier New Jersey Devils First F Travis Konecny Philadelphia Flyers First F T.J. Oshie Washington Capitals First F Artemiy Panarin New York Rangers First re John carlson Washington Capitals 2nd re Seth jones Columbus Blue Jackets 3rd re Jaccob Slavin Carolina hurricanes First Sun Braden Holtby Washington Capitals 5th Sun Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh Penguins First

Central division

Pos. Name Equipment Appearance F Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche 4th F Patrick Kane Chicago Blackhawks Nineth F Ryan O & # 39; Reilly St. Louis Blues 3rd F David Perron St. Louis Blues First F Mark Scheifele Winnipeg Jets 2nd F Tyler Seguin Dallas Stars 6th F Eric Staal Minnesota Wild 6th re Roman Josi Nashville predators 3rd re Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis Blues 2nd Sun Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues First Sun Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg Jets 2nde

Pacific Division

Pos. Name Equipment Appearance F Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 4th F Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers 2nd F Thomas Hertl San Jose Sharks First F Anze Kopitar Los Angeles Kings 5th F Max Pacioretty Vegas Golden Knights First F Elias Pettersson Vancouver Canucks 2nd F Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Flames First re Mark Giordano Calgary Flames 3rd re Quinn Hughes Vancouver Canucks First Sun Jacob Markstrom Vancouver Canucks First Sun David Rittich Calgary Flames First

What TV channel is the NHL All-Star 2020 game on?

The NHL All-Star Game will air from 8 p.m. Nationwide ET on NBC in the United States. CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS will bring the game to Canadian viewers.