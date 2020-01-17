NeNe Leakes says Kenya Moore needed "to be spit,quot; after the most recent episode of RHOA

NeNe Leakes was found in hot water after the most recent episode. People criticized her for trying to spit on Kenya Moore, and now decided to address the incident.

This is what she posted on Twitter.

‘She needs to be spit on all the horrible things she has said and done! Since I started to poop constantly with me throughout the season, lying on me, saying that I'm high and bipolar. In addition to that recent tweet you posted, enjoy the moment! I did the act but I did not spit! I wish I had it! I don't regret it, "NeNe wrote.

People disagreed with her and made sure to tell her this in the comments.

Someone said: ‘You have lost the light sister. Spitting / hitting is never right. It is time for you to step back and remember who you were before all this. You are no longer one of the reasons why we all fell in love at first. ☹️ ’

Another follower published: acuerdo Okay … it used to be one of my favorites, but the attitude higher than that of the almighty and always wanting to lay hands. Learn to fight with your words … that's why Kenya is under every hair … she is a very intelligent lady. "

Someone else wrote this: ‘Baby, you're one of my favorite HW! But spitting or even trying to spit on someone is degrading. Let's not forget that you called Kenya a monster and its unborn child a buffalo. Own your stuff, baby. Whatever Kenya is in reaction to what you've done to it. People can react. "

Another Twitter user posted this: K @KenyaMoore likes to shed a lot of shade and when people come for her, she screams for safety. If you notice every problem he has had with a cast member, run through the hills🤷🏽‍♀️ ’

Apart from this, NeNe announced to his fans that he talks about the most recent episode of RHOA that aired last Sunday. She shared a video on her YouTube channel.



