Nene Leakes is not upset with Yovanna Momplaisir after throwing her under the bus

Yovanna Momplaisir was expelled from Marlo Hampton's hotel room in Toronto in the latest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. After the delivery was issued, she visited Sister Circle where the hosts interrogated her.

#Snakegate began when Yovanna told Nene Leakes that someone had "receipts,quot; from Cynthia Bailey tearing apart her old friend. Then a rumor began that someone recorded Cynthia, that the ladies thought it was a sneaky act and decided to take Yovanna on the trip.

While visiting Sister Circle, Momplaisir denied having told her only friend on the show that there was a recording.

‘I'm here to make things clear. I never said there was an audio or a recording. I've never recorded anyone, that's not my character, that's not who I am. Just because I said I had receipts, that didn't mean that was the definition of an audio or a recording. That is a rumor that began and spread like a forest fire. "

Nene recently shared a YouTube video where he addressed the appearance of the CAU student's talk show. She explained that she is not mad at Yovanna.

‘Most of these girls know that it's not me who invents something like that. I didn't invent it maybe I used the wrong language. So, if I used the wrong language or the wrong word. Nothing was invented here on my part, but I had a conversation with her and I know she doesn't do television. I know she doesn't do interviews and I know that doing an interview with people at some time can be a challenge, I think she felt that she was being interrogated a lot and that she was somewhat irritated and said what she said. "

