NeNe Leakes denies spitting in Kenya Moore despite new online video surfaces

In a recently released mid-season trailer for the popular reality series Bravo, NeNe can be seen as if he were collecting saliva in his mouth and gesturing as if spitting Kenya during a fight.

NeNe leaks is breaking his silence Kenya MooreThe accusation of spitting in Kenya. "The true housewives of Atlanta"The star lashed out on Twitter on Thursday, January 16, denying spitting on a recent discussion on the show, although he wished he had.

In a recently released mid-season trailer for the popular reality series Bravo, you could see NeNe and his rival Kenya involved in a heated scream. "You're an idiot ** b *** h!" NeNe responded sharply to Kenya, who told him to "go to jail again."

The two had to be physically supported by others so they don't get physical during the fight. Before the video ended, the images saw NeNe apparently accumulating saliva in his mouth and gesturing as if he were spitting in Kenya.

"She needs to be spit on all the horrible things she has said and done! Since I constantly started with me all season, lying on me, saying that I am drugged and bipolar," she reacted to the video in a cheep. "In addition to that recent tweet he posted, so enjoy the moment! I did the act, but DID NOT SPIRT! I wish I had! I don't regret it."

This is the second time that NeNe addresses the issue. He previously said in one of his YouTube videos: "Have you ever spit in Kenya? No! Why did you go and tell those lies, it is again, to be malicious. And putting your hand on my face is simply a no" he said in the video. "She shouldn't do it and everything should be fair to each of us."

Kenya itself said that NeNe was just spitting at her, but she didn't do better. "I think she's quite dead to me," he said during a visit to "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"in November". When someone tries to spit you out, I think they will never be your friends. "

Kenya also ruled out crushing its meat with its co-star. "I always say" never say never. "I rarely say never, but my feelings are very strong in this case," he said at the PEOPLE TV Reality Check in November. "I can get along with anyone. I can be cordial with anyone, under any circumstances. But that takes a long time to come."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET in Bravo.