Nat Geo's new reality show sounds so extreme

Nat Geo is ready to do The amazing career It looks like a quick weekend getaway.

Race to the center of the earth It is a completely new series featuring four teams of three, each starting in a different corner of the earth and competing in a floating buoy with a million dollars.

different to The amazing career, these teams do not travel in the same places and compete in the same type of challenges. Everyone has their own individual challenges to complete, and they are not eating weird things or convincing themselves to do bungee jumping. These competitors have to climb huge cliffs, cross snowstorms, cross extremely high bridges and, basically, cross some of the most extreme parts of nature that producers can find, in an effort to show "the beauty of our world."

%MINIFYHTML253a9ebb45a88e67f7ebc08b164bce0813% %MINIFYHTML253a9ebb45a88e67f7ebc08b164bce0814%

Teams start in four different locations: Canada, South America, Southeast Asia and Russia.