Nat Geo's new reality show sounds so extreme

Nat Geo is ready to do The amazing career It looks like a quick weekend getaway.
Race to the center of the earth It is a completely new series featuring four teams of three, each starting in a different corner of the earth and competing in a floating buoy with a million dollars.
different to The amazing career, these teams do not travel in the same places and compete in the same type of challenges. Everyone has their own individual challenges to complete, and they are not eating weird things or convincing themselves to do bungee jumping. These competitors have to climb huge cliffs, cross snowstorms, cross extremely high bridges and, basically, cross some of the most extreme parts of nature that producers can find, in an effort to show "the beauty of our world."
Teams start in four different locations: Canada, South America, Southeast Asia and Russia.
Some of the producers were present at the TV Critics Association press tour on Friday to talk about the show. Co-creator Elise Doganieri explained that it took six months of planning, with different producers assigned to each location. The producers explored and planned routes and tested each of these routes endlessly, and the filming of the real series took two and a half weeks.
Co-EP Darren Bunkley said competitors are "adventure junkies,quot; who have different skills in all kinds of outdoor activities. While they know their teammates, separate teams don't know who people are competing with.
Obviously, the routes are not all exactly the same, as they cross completely different countries and terrain, but producers are sure that they found trips that will feel quite the same at the end, especially given the different types of difficult weather conditions experienced in the different parts of the world. As, for example, it is quite cold in Canada at the end of October.
You could not pay us a million dollars to do this, but you can bet we will see it for free.
Race to the center of the earth will premiere this spring in Nat Geo.