More than a thousand & # 39; probable & # 39; infected with Wuhan virus in China: study | News

The number of people infected by a mysterious SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is probably hundreds more than officially reported, researchers said Friday.

Chinese authorities have said that the virus-related pneumonia has affected at least 41 people in the country, with the outbreak centered on a seafood market in the central city of Wuhan.

But an article published Friday by scientists from the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London said that the number of people affected in the city will probably exceed one thousand.

Center scientists, who advise organizations such as the World Health Organization, said they estimated that a "total of 1,723 cases,quot; in Wuhan would have been infected by January 12.

The researchers took the number of cases reported outside of China so far, two in Thailand and one in Japan, to infer how many were probably infected in the city, according to data from international flight traffic from Wuhan airport.

"For Wuhan to have exported three cases to other countries would imply that there would be many more cases than have been reported," Professor Neil Ferguson, one of the report's authors, told the BBC.

The SARS virus taught scientists new lessons

"I am substantially more worried than a week ago," he added, however, that it was "too early to be an alarmist."

"People should consider the possibility of a substantial transmission from person to person more seriously than they have done so far," he added, and said it was "unlikely,quot; that animal exposure was the main source of infection.

Inspection airport

It is known that two people were killed by the virus, a pathogen of the same family as the deadly SARS virus, even when health authorities around the world tried to assure the public that the overall risk of infection remained low.

Hong Kong authorities have stepped up detection measures, including rigorous temperature control points for incoming travelers from the Chinese continent.

The United States said from Friday that it will begin to check flights arriving from Wuhan to San Francisco airport and the JFK in New York, which receive direct flights, as well as to Los Angeles, where many flights connect.

The last outbreak occurs before the Lunar New Year holidays, when many of China's 1.4 billion people will travel to their home cities or abroad. (Archive: Andy Wong / AP)

So far, health officials do not consider China's new virus to be as lethal as SARS, but research is evolving and it is still unknown if the virus can easily spread from person to person.

"This is the stage of the investigation in which we must proceed with caution and be prepared for any eventuality," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, respiratory disease expert at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S.

SARS originated in southern China in 2002 and infected more than 8,000 people in 37 countries before it was controlled.

Almost 800 people died worldwide. China was accused of covering up the case.

The Chinese government expects passengers to make 440 million trips by rail and another 79 million trips by plane.