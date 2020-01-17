MoneyBagg I have a hilarious reaction to the question about the sex of the stallion Megan Thee

%MINIFYHTML71af035c1aacb4d791af7f464d9b1f5711% %MINIFYHTML71af035c1aacb4d791af7f464d9b1f5712%

MoneyBagg Yo I may not have a date Megan Thee Stallion, but that does not mean that you stop receiving questions about Hot Girl Summer. During a recent interview with Reddit, MoneyBagg was receiving a rather obscene question about his sex life before the separation.

During a "Ask me anything" session, a fan asked the rapper: "How does Meg p *** feel?" and his response was simply hilarious. The spitter, who has just released his new album "Time Served," refused to offer anyone details of his bedroom games. "Some things that a person should not talk about," he wrote through his verified account.

Prior to this, MoneyBagg also talked about his ex-girlfriend in a recent interview with Ebro Darden. "What happened to Megan? Was it in public that made it difficult or did you get screwed?" Ebro pressed the rapper. MoneyBagg admitted that, without hesitation, "two strong personalities simply hit many heads."

Despite the breakup, the rapper from Memphis shared that he still had immense feelings for Megan. "It didn't work, but I always wish her the best. I'm really proud of her. The Megan I know and the Megan you'll know are two different things. It's still love, we just didn't see anything eye," he said.

Megan and MoneyBagg started dating in early 2019. The former couple used to post smoking photos on social networks and expensive jewelry was given away. Later, in December, Megan triggered split rumors after declaring she was single and even stopped following on Instagram.

MoneyBagg I am currently dating Ari Fletcher. He was romantically linked to Ari since early December after his separation from Megan. After playing shyly for weeks, the couple finally made themselves public in Atlanta during the party to celebrate the release of their new studio album "Time Served."