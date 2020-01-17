Modi's party criticizes India's "biased,quot; coverage of the Washington Post | News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the editorial policy of the Washington Post that calls him "biased and driven by the agenda ".

Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of the BJP's foreign affairs department, said on Friday There were "many problems,quot; with the newspaper's coverage of India, but it gave no specific example.

The coup in the Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, came a day after a cabinet minister rejected Amazon's plans to create one million jobs in the country by 2025.

The editorial policy of the Washington Post is very partial and driven by the agenda. Vijay Chauthaiwale, the BJP foreign affairs cell

Bezos has praised India during its ongoing visit, saying that the 21st century will be the Indian century and that the dynamism and energy in the country was "something special."

"I don't oppose Amazon as a company. In fact, I'm a regular customer … Jeff Bezos should go home and tell the Washington Post what his impression of India is," Chauthaiwale told the Reuters news agency.

"The editorial policy of the Washington Post is very partial and driven by the agenda."

Amazon has been compared to the British East India Company, which ruled over India in the 19th century (Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

The head of the Washington Post office in India, Joanna Slater, sent a Reuters request to newspaper spokesmen in Washington, DC, who did not immediately respond outside normal business hours.

Amazon also did not respond to an email seeking comments on Chauthaiwale's comments.

Re-up the complete thread in @Washington PostKashmir coverage. https://t.co/AVbaA3ltS2 – Niha Masih (@NihaMasih) January 10, 2020

In the past, Chauthaiwale has criticized foreign media reports on political issues, including the disputed Kashmir region run by India, claimed by both India and Pakistan, saying the coverage has been partial against Modi.

The Washington Post has been attacked in the past by Saudi Arabia for its coverage following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi that caused a worldwide protest.

Months after Khashoggi's murder, private messages and photos of the Amazon chief leaked to a tabloid. Later, an investigation revealed that Bezos's phone was hacked at the request of Riyadh.

Bezos faces protests

BJP leader's comments come when the Indian government is increasingly attacking e-commerce companies in light of concerns raised by traditional Indian retailers. He has created a public relations nightmare for Amazon during the visit of the billionaire businessman.

Merchants from India have represented a central group for the BJP since the early days of the party. And sources told Reuters that Modi, who had otherwise courted foreign investors, was unlikely to meet with Bezos during his visit despite repeated requests from the company in light of the concerns of traders and continued antitrust investigation.

Small businesses say they have been hit by Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart, which do not comply with regulations and burn billions of dollars to offer big discounts. The companies deny the accusations and say they comply with all laws.

India Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, a veteran BJP leader, said Thursday that Amazon had not done India a great favor by announcing a new $ 1 billion investment to help small businesses, raising questions about their business practices.

He added that an antitrust investigation by Amazon and Flipkart recently announced in India to analyze the charges of large discounts and whether companies discriminate against small sellers were "an area of ​​concern for all Indians."