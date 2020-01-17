Modern Family surprises fans with the death of the beloved character before the Finale series, and Sarah Hyland had no idea it would come

Modern Family This week he surprised fans with the episode entitled "Legacy,quot; featuring Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) spending a final day with his father, Frank (Fred Willard). At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Frank had passed away, and star Sarah Hyland, who plays Hailey Dunphy, had no idea that he had lost his grandfather from television until he saw the episode.

The episode began with Phil upon learning that Frank was found wandering alone through a grocery store, which raised his concern that Frank might suffer from dementia. After learning about his father, Phil spends the day with him in an attempt to find out what's going on.

While cutting Frank's hair, Phil asks what happened at the grocery store, and also asked his father if he ever wished he had more children. Phil says that if he had a brother, they would have taken over the family business and Frank wouldn't have had to sell it. Phil confessed that this was something he had always felt bad about.

"The answer is no, Phil, never," Frank replied. "Well, you took over the family business, didn't you? Keep a light life, make it fun for everyone."

Phil tells his father that he "learned from the best," and in his confessional he described what life was like having "the great father." This was a call to Modern Family pilot when Phil described himself as "the cool father."

“When he was growing up, he was the great father. He knew all the dances of Grease and he knew all the expressions. BFF: best friends forever, TMI: too much information, BJ: blue jeans. It makes me feel lucky, ”said Phil.

He then concluded his confessional with the shocking news: "We didn't do much that day, but it could have been one of the best days I've had with my father." I just didn't know it would be the last. "

After the episode aired, Hyland turned to Instagram to tell his followers he had no idea a surprising turn was coming.

"So, I don't read scripts from episodes of Modern Family I'm not, so I discovered that my grandfather is dead along with all of you, "Hyland said in his Instagram stories." I still feel special. "

Hyland's post really spoiled the episode for some of his fans, and he immediately apologized for his mistake. She wrote that she should have given a spoiler alert about Grandpa Frank's death, but the end of the episode took her by surprise.

Fred Willard played the role of Frank Dunphy for 14 episodes for 11 seasons. In 2010, he earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series. This is the last season of the innovative ABC comedy, which premiered in 2009, but it is not the character's first death.

Last season, the show said goodbye to Deire, Claire and Mitchell's mother, who was played by Shelley Long.

New episodes of Modern Family it will air on Wednesday nights on ABC, and the end of the series will air on April 8.



