Miley Cyrus dealing with all her divorce emotions from Liam Hemsworth writing new music, says the source

While a divorce can often be the right decision and the best thing that can happen to a couple, it's never easy to do it anyway! That said, it seems that this is also the case with Miley Cyrus!

However, that does not mean that he is wallowing in sadness or self-pity as his divorce from Liam Hemsworth is nearing completion.

Instead, the singer has allegedly been using all the emotions she has been experiencing in her music while concentrating on all her other relationships, as well as personal care.

In other words, she is happy while dating Cody Simpson, but it's hard not to regret and wonder what it would have been.

A source tells HollywoodLife that they have still managed well with the separation, although ‘there are still emotions to process. It's not something I can overcome instantly. "

It makes a lot of sense! After all, Miley and Liam were together for a decade before getting married!

That said, even though they were married for only eight months, there is still a lot of history between them!

The source continued explaining that the way he manages his emotions is music.

‘Instead of running away from your feelings, you have made a very conscious decision to reduce your pace and take the time to face them. She does yoga (and) pilates every day, meditates and writes in her diary; he is taking good care of himself in every way. "

Also, instead of having a lot of fun, Miley has apparently only had small encounters with her close friends.

As for her and Cody, they've apparently been making music together and their romance in general has inspired Miley to write songs again.



