Middlesbrough's Ashley Fletcher wins the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for December | Soccer news

Ashley Fletcher of Middlesbrough wins in the Championship; Ryleham's Kyle Vassell wins in League One; Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient wins in League Two





Ashley Fletcher with Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate

Middlesbrough forward Ashley Fletcher is the winner of the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month in December, receiving 64 percent of the public vote.

His goal came to West Brom on December 29. When the ball fell on his right shoulder, a quick glance at the goal was all that Fletcher needed to send a sumptuous instant loop hit on Sam Johnstone from 30 yards.

Fletcher said: "It was an incredible time to score a goal like that. It's definitely the best I've scored."

"The ball came to me and I thought & # 39; hit it & # 39;". It was even more enjoyable for us as a team because we had played so well that day and that helped us win. "

Fletcher beat the competition of Lee Tomlin of Cardiff and Jed Wallace of Millwall.

League One: Kyle Vassell – ROTHERHAM vs Peterborough – December 29

Rotherham striker Kyle Vassell is the winner of Sky Bet League's Goal One of the Month in December, receiving 51 percent of the public vote.

All aerial kicks are acrobatic, but Vassell almost defied the laws of physics, so quickly he turned his body upside down to give a perfect volley after charming chest control.

Vassell said: "I am really happy to have won the first league goal of the month. It is crazy to think that it was my first goal in the league for Rotherham, but now that I am out of the mark, I hope to continue like this and keep scoring goals.It would be even better if I could get a couple more of that caliber.

"As soon as you have marked one, it is the same with the buses, you will wait years for the first and then two or three will come at the same time. I hope that can continue. Now I feel that I am getting a little reward for my overall contribution with the objectives that begin to enter. "

Vassell beat Shandon Baptiste of Oxford United and Matt Virtue of Blackpool.

League two: Jordan Maguire-Drew – Cambridge vs. LEYTON ORIENT – December 21

Leyton Orient's end, Jordan Maguire-Drew, is the winner of the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month for December, receiving 56 percent of the public vote.

So true was Maguire-Drew's free kick when the ball flew up and over the yellow wall before falling into the upper corner, no matter that he had traveled more than 30 yards.

Maguire-Drew said: "I am delighted with that, I am very happy to have won. I am really grateful to those who voted."

"The goalkeeper gave me a lot of space in the front post and it was Wrighty (Josh Wright) who really told me & # 39; Jord, you could have a chance here. &. To be fair, I understood perfectly, exactly as I had imagined that would come in and I am delighted that it has occurred. "

Maguire-Drew beat the competition of Abo Eisa of Scunthorpe and Richie Towell of Salford.