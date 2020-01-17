Meek Mill's artist, Yung Ro, rushes to help save a man trying to jump off the roof of the gas station

%MINIFYHTML4f22fea3cb52371c3e4b06590038ac5911% %MINIFYHTML4f22fea3cb52371c3e4b06590038ac5912%

After realizing the man, who seems to be about to take his own life, from the car, the rapper jumps out of his vehicle to help officers talk about the man from the top of the roof.

meek millThe new signer Yung Ro He has been considered a real life hero. The young artist has just saved a man who seemed to be trying to commit suicide by jumping from the top of the roof of a Valero gas station in Houston, Texas.

The rapper was in the middle of an Instagram Live session while in a car when he noticed the man on the roof. He quickly stopped and jumped out of his vehicle to talk about the man from the roof. "This man about to jump off the roof, man," he said in the video. "Look at this man. We have to get out. Stop. This man at the top of the roof. Wait."

Someone holding the camera continued filming while Ro ran into chaos, where police and firefighters were already gathered. "Don't play like that, man! You're about to leave!" he yelled at the man on the roof.

After obtaining permission from the officers, he approached the scene, but his partner holding the camera was not allowed to go with him. A third clip shows Ro speaking inaudibly with the man with his hands on his hips as if he were angry.

The anguished man was finally safe with the help of a large ramp.

Since then, Instagram users have praised Ro, and some people have called him "good Samaritan" for his sincere attempt to help save man. "As a new orlean, I am very proud of his appearance. This was really genuine," said one fan about the incident. Another praised Ro's act: "I love this! Black men helping another black man."

Yung Ro, who was born Roland Sato Lee Page, signed with Meek Mill's Dream Chasers Records music label in 2019. The Houston rapper promised to take care of his family first instead of spending his money on luxury cars and jewelry.

"Listen, why should I walk with $ 50,000.00 in jewelry on my neck, and my mom doesn't have any shit at home, my grandmother is still on dialysis," he explained. "How am I going to look at them? He just spent 50 on jewelry, my grandmother takes about 30 to get out of dialysis. The man is not crazy! No, I have to get them at that time, then you will see me freeze., You will see me walking with designer shoes. "

True to his words, the 28-year-old artist, known for his success "Donk Dat", has already managed to buy a house for his mother.