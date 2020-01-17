Meechy Darko asks fans to help her create a memorial place for the murdered father

Instagram

Flatbush Zombies hip-hop group member shares on his Twitter account that he wants to remember his father in the best way, and asks his Florida fans to help him with that.

Up News Info –

Rapper Meechy Darko He is still mourning the death of his father, who was reportedly shot dead by Miami police in South Beach on Saturday night, January 11. The hip-hop group member Flatbush zombies He wanted to remember his father in the best way and turned to Twitter to ask his Florida fans to help him.

On Thursday, January 16, he wrote in the application of the blue bird, "5 days ago my father was shot dead in SouthBeach by the Miami police," along with a photo of him and his late father, Ryan O. Simms, in the corner place where his father was shot, and two candles joining the photos.

He revealed that he was planning to go there, but he couldn't do it, so he turned to his fans for help. "Unfortunately I can't make my way around at the moment. Trying to do my best to keep it together and order the funeral. Could someone put a candle on the 10th and Ocean Drive for me? It would really mean a lot," he said.

Meechy Darko asked fans to help her create a memorial place for her late father.

All the fans were willing to help him, responding to his tweet that they were on their way to the corner. "I must do it now, prayers and condolences for you and your family," said a fan, "before publishing a photo of several candles lit and placed in place." Someone accidentally spilled candle wax, respect those who passed by. "

"I am so sorry for your loss, you have my deepest condolences. Take care of yourself and your loved ones now. I wish you well," added another fan. Someone else repeated: "I'm sorry for your lost man, take it at the speed that seems right to you and learn something :] a lot of love."

Giving the devastating news, Darko wrote a long and sincere post on Instagram on Monday afternoon. "My heart is broken. Never in my life had I felt pain like this before. On January 12, my policeman was shot dead by the Miami Police Department," the publication begins, with a photo of him and his father .

"I love my father. A lot. A lot. He was never ashamed of him despite what might have happened mentally or what he might have thought in his head," he continued in the post. "We face everything under the sun. Then we laugh for everything under the sun."

Calling his father "truly 1 of 1," Darko thanked him for "preparing me for whatever is yet to come." He concluded: "I don't want to stay in anything that isn't positive. We're going to save all the other things for later. But first we have to handle the matter. We'll bury it right away! I'm going to make sure my boy is Ralph Lauren Leather Boots Italian and adequate Rest in peace Ryan Simms.

According to the press release, Simms was shot after stabbing Miami Beach police officer Ricardo Castillo. It was said that Castillo and other members of the force responded to a security call from the Mango's Cafe in the city, where Simms was supposedly threatening the staff with a knife. After stabbing Castillo, the police shot and killed Simms.