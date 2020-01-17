Matthew McConaughey's mom will have an appointment with Hugh Grant's dad next week

Wenn

The star of the & # 39; Dallas Buyers Club & # 39; and the actor & # 39; Love Actually & # 39; they play to be partners for their parents after their collaboration on screen in the 2019 movie & # 39; The Gentlemen & # 39 ;.

Matthew McConaughey Y Hugh grant they expect their parents to keep going when they leave on their long-awaited date next week

"The Knights"The co-stars revealed last year 2019 that they had played games for Matthew's mother, Mary, 88, and Hugh's father, James, James. And in a follow-up interview with Entertainment Tonight, Matthew announced that the couple Should we meet in the very near future.

"His father is 91, my mother 88," Matthew laughed. "Yes, why not? Next week, they are supposed to meet, and we probably won't see them for the rest of the night."

Hugh added that he is predicting that the date will be "red hot."

And if things go well for the elderly couple, Matthew could pursue a career in pairing. However, he would have to be very specific about his clientele, joking: "They have to be over 85 years old."