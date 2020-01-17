Matthew McConaughey reveals that he is trying to establish his mother with Hugh Grant's father

Matthew McConaughey is playing the role of the cupid, a new report from People magazine revealed. Matthew worked with Hugh Grant on the new Guy Richie movie, The Knight, and while filming, they came up with a small special plan.

Reportedly, McConaughey's mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe, is single, and so is Hugh's father, James Grant. It only seemed natural for Hugh and Matthew to make an appointment for both of them. The 50-year-old Hollywood actor told Entertainment Tonight reporters that his mother is 88 years old and Hugh's father 91 years old.

"Yes, why not?" Commented the actor, before saying that his mother and Grant's father were going to hang out next week. Grant joked with reporters that the place would be "red hot,quot;.

It all started when Matthew was talking with Mashable reporters about his plans for the Christmas holidays, including his 88-year-old mother. Grant said: "Would your 88-year-old mother like a good 91-year-old Englishman?"

Matthew stated that his father died in 1992, and then Mary's second husband died two years ago, so she is now single and ready to mix. As noted above, Matthew and Hugh just finished The lords set in London, and starring the two aforementioned stars, in addition to Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, Michelle Dockery and Henry Golding, among others.

Matthew McConaughey fans know that he first came to fame in the cult classic, Stunned and confused, launched in 1993 and directed by Richard Linklater. Later in his career, he won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Ron Woodroof, a cowboy in Dallas Buyers Club who gets AIDS during the initial stage of the epidemic.

Hugh Grant, on the other hand, found himself first in the spotlight after his performance in the 1987 film, Maurice. He later gained international fame when he starred in the 1994 film, Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Ad

Hugh was one of the biggest English stars for years, and later dated Elizabeth Hurley, which was a much-discussed relationship in the tabloids for some time.



Post views:

0 0