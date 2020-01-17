Match report – Rangers 2 – 0 Stranraer





Scott Arfield of the Rangers celebrates after scoring to put 1-0 against Stranraer

The rangers refused to be caught cold when they came back out of the winter break with a 2-0 victory at the William Hill Scottish Cup over Stranraer.

Twelve months ago, Steven Gerrard's team saw their title hopes in the Ladbrokes Premier League wobble as they suffered defeat at Kilmarnock in their first game after the end of January.

This time, they were able to warm up again for the second half of the season and the race for the title with a fourth-round clash with Stevie Farrell League One players.

It took the Light Blues a while to get back to speed, but Scott Arfield and Jermain Defoe's goals were enough to reserve their place in Sunday's draw.

Gerrard made seven changes to the team that claimed victory at Celtic Park three weeks ago, but even with teenager Nathan Patterson making his right-back debut, it was still a fairly strong team for the visit of the boys in the basement of League One .

Stranraer has spent nine months without a visitor victory, while the only team in the four major leagues in Scotland that has sent more goals than Farrell's men is Brechin City, who underpins League Two.

But they deserve credit for frustrating the Rangers during the 44th minute after refusing to open.

On occasion, they resorted to filling their own box with everyone, except lone striker Ryan Stevenson, in an attempt to block crossings and shots.

Gerrard's team sometimes broke through. Jordan Jones came forward early while night captain Ryan Jack could only push against the base of the post after Defoe's firing was caught under his feet.

Joe Aribo expressed his frustration on the ball moments after being hit by Carlo Pignatiello, stumbling again to unleash a blow that whistled wide.

But Stranraer's resistance broke a minute before the break. George Edmundson's attempt from Steven Davis's corner didn't come out, but Arfield did better when he gave it a touch before driving through a busy six-yard box for the opening goal.

Nikola Katic was about to repeat his heroic Parkhead with a header moments later, but Max Currie jumped to his left to maintain the advantage of the hosts at the break.

Just 56 minutes away, the Blues goalkeeper denied Patterson his first Gers goal after 56 minutes when the young man let fly from the edge of the area.

But the game went to bed in the 66th minute when Defoe dusted himself off after being hit by Adam Cummins in the area, with the veteran Englishman taking his penalty out of the post.