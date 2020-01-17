Match report – Fulham 1 – 0 M & # 39; boro

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at Craven Cottage

















Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Middlesbrough

Fulham moved four points from the automatic promotion spots in the Sky Bet Championship after Anthony Knockaert's short-range final secured a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage.

Knockaert faced Joe Bryan's low ball after six minutes to pinch against Hayden Coulson and turn his third league goal in the season when the hosts jumped their rivals from West London Brentford to third place.

Scott Parker's team wasted good opportunities to extend their leadership in the first half with Josh Onomah, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Ivan Cavaleiro, all guilty of an unnecessary waste.

But Middlesbrough, which remains in 16th place, was below average and could not register a target shot until the last five minutes, since its recent revival ended in the capital.

More to follow …

Whats Next?

Fulham will travel to face Charlton on Wednesday; Start 7.45pm. The Middlesbrough Birmingham host the night before at the same start time.