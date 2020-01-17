Massive weight gain of the adult movie star Pinky: now 5 feet 2 and 300 pounds!

The adult movie star Pinky has gained a few pounds. Actually, that's a euphemism, she has put a lot of extra weight.

The adult movie star exploded in recent years. And now it weighs 300 pounds, and that's a lot of weight for Pinky, who is only 5 feet 2 inches tall.

But he hopes to change all that in 2020. The former viral porn star has decided to go to the gym and return to his size.

It is currently trending due to weight gain.

Here are some pictures of her:

Pinky, real name Sarah Mirabelli, is 37 years old and has been involved in the adult industry since she was 19 years old.

She is one of the most famous African-American actresses in the field of adults and has worked on some of the most well-known adult websites and companies, such as Score, Exquisite, Hustler, PayOnes, Evil Angel, Smash Pictures, Combat Zone, Anabolic Video Bang Productions , Black Market Entertainment and Evasive Angles among several.

Pinky was nominated for her first AVN Award for Unsung Starlet in 2009, and won. In the same year, he also won the Urban X Award for the porn star of the year.

She has starred in more than 100 movies.