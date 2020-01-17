Home Entertainment Massive weight gain of the adult movie star Pinky: now 5 feet...

Massive weight gain of the adult movie star Pinky: now 5 feet 2 and 300 pounds!

The adult movie star Pinky has gained a few pounds. Actually, that's a euphemism, she has put a lot of extra weight.

The adult movie star exploded in recent years. And now it weighs 300 pounds, and that's a lot of weight for Pinky, who is only 5 feet 2 inches tall.

But he hopes to change all that in 2020. The former viral porn star has decided to go to the gym and return to his size.

It is currently trending due to weight gain.

Here are some pictures of her:

