Martha Stewart says that Gwyneth Paltrow's scented candle with vagina is "irritating"

%MINIFYHTMLda745f73fe57ad3686b865f102628b9e11% %MINIFYHTMLda745f73fe57ad3686b865f102628b9e12%

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

The lifestyle guru criticizes the founder of Goop who sells the new candle scent called & # 39; This Smells Like My Vagina & # 39; and states that those who buy it are & # 39; boys who are horny & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Martha Stewart He has made his opinion clear about Gwyneth PaltrowThe latest Goop product. He was asked to comment on reports that the "Iron Man"The actress has sold a new candle called" This Smell Like My Vagina ", the lifestyle expert did not bother to mask her disgust and described the $ 75 merchandise as" irritating. "

The "Martha and Snoop & # 39; s Potluck Dinner Party"co-host released the insult during an appearance on"Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"Thursday night, January 16. When a fan called to ask him what he thought about the matter, she replied:" I'm sure it ran out. She does that kind of irritation … she's trying to encourage the public to listen to her. "

"And that's great, I mean, let her do her thing. I wouldn't buy that candle," the 78-year-old cellar continued. His statement led host Andy Cohen to clarify: "So, to be clear, don't you want a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina?" To which, she simply replied: "Not necessarily."

%MINIFYHTMLda745f73fe57ad3686b865f102628b9e13% %MINIFYHTMLda745f73fe57ad3686b865f102628b9e14%

Andy kept pressing with another intriguing question: "What does it say about the United States that the candle is already exhausted?" Martha returned ingeniously with an answer: "I think it's not the United States. I think there are many guys who are horny."

<br />

Gwyneth's depleted candle was described, on the Goop website, as "a fun, wonderful, sexy and wonderfully unexpected scent". It was made "with geranium, citrus bergamot and cedar absolute juxtaposed with damask rose and ambrete seeds," and was advertised "to remind us of fantasy, seduction and sophisticated heat."

According to reports, the controversial name of the candle comes from a joke between Gwyneth and heretic perfumer Douglas Little when they collaborated together on a fragrance. During sampling of potential odor, the "Avengers Final Game"It was said that the actress released:" Uhhh … this smells like vagina. "

This was not the first time Martha hit Gwyneth for his Goop brand. In 2013, she intervened in the adventure of the actress in her world during an interview with Bloomberg Television. "She really wants to be part of the lifestyle business. She is a lovely and pretty person who has a feeling of lifestyle. Good, good," he said, before adding, "I think I started this whole lifestyle category. ".