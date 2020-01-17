Martha Stewart criticizes the irritating products of Gwyneth Paltrow Goop

Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix, Morgan Lieberman / FilmMagic
Gwyneth Paltrow threw a candle that smells like her vagina, and Martha Stewarthave some thoughts
During an appearance on Watch what happens live, A caller asked Stewart to comment GoopThe new scent of candle, "This Smells Like My Vagina,quot; (which, as expected, has already been sold out). Since Stewart basically wrote the book on how to run a successful long-term lifestyle brand, it is an appropriate question. And to anyone's surprise, the candle does not impress her.
"I'm sure it's sold out," Stewart told Andy Cohen of the $ 75 product. "She does that kind of irritation, she's trying to encourage the public to listen to her and that's great. Let her do her thing."
Of course, he said to live and let live in response to the interesting aroma, but would he burn it in his own house? As he admitted hilariously, "I would not buy that candle."
He intervened in Cohen, "So, to be clear, you do not do it Do you want a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina?
"Not necessarily," Stewart joked.
As the host continued, "What does it say about the United States that the candle is already sold out?"
In response, Stewart said: "I think it's not the United States. I think there are many guys who are horny."
Karlie kloss He appeared on the Bravo show with Stewart. And he also had a hot topic to address in the interview.
Unable to remain silent, Cohen asked Kloss about that viral moment in Gateway Project where a contestant shaded the supermodel saying, "Not even for dinner with the Kushners?"
Like the star (who is married to Joshua Kushner, Jared KushnerHis brother) said: "Well, listen, I was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade. Honestly, the real tragedy of all this is that nobody is talking about how terrible that dress was! That's why He went home! And no, he wouldn't wear that dress for any dinner. "
