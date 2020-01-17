Martha Stewart criticizes the irritating products of Gwyneth Paltrow Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow threw a candle that smells like her vagina, and Martha Stewarthave some thoughts

During an appearance on Watch what happens live, A caller asked Stewart to comment GoopThe new scent of candle, "This Smells Like My Vagina,quot; (which, as expected, has already been sold out). Since Stewart basically wrote the book on how to run a successful long-term lifestyle brand, it is an appropriate question. And to anyone's surprise, the candle does not impress her.

"I'm sure it's sold out," Stewart told Andy Cohen of the $ 75 product. "She does that kind of irritation, she's trying to encourage the public to listen to her and that's great. Let her do her thing."

Of course, he said to live and let live in response to the interesting aroma, but would he burn it in his own house? As he admitted hilariously, "I would not buy that candle."

He intervened in Cohen, "So, to be clear, you do not do it Do you want a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina?