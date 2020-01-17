Margaret Court: Australian LGBT organizer urges education for controversial opinions | Tennis news

















1:07



Margaret Court should be educated about her controversial views on LGBT issues, says Rowen D & # 39; Souza, organizer of the largest LGBT tennis Glam Slam in Australia.

Margaret Court should be educated about her controversial views on LGBT issues, says Rowen D & # 39; Souza, organizer of the largest LGBT tennis Glam Slam in Australia.

Margaret Court has caused pain and should be encouraged to convey a more inclusive message after her controversial opinions, says Australia's biggest LGBT tennis organizer, Glam Slam.

The Australian Open starts on Monday, but the start of the tournament could be overshadowed by another controversy involving one of the best players in the game.

The views of the court on gay marriage, transgender athletes and the teaching of LGBT rights have been condemned and have led tournament organizers to announce that they will recognize instead of celebrating the 50th anniversary of her winning the four Grand Slams in a calendar year.

Court will attend the Australian Open in Melbourne as a special guest in recognition of her achievements in the sport.

Rowen D & # 39; Souza, organizer of the Glam Slam, said Sky sports news: "Our community is sensitive because we have faced discrimination in the past, and our community suffers when people say things they do because it makes us feel that we are not loved, that we are not included."

"The sport should only be to include everyone. Margaret Court's comments do cause pain, but we are here to try to make sure that pain is minimized and give people a forum, a safe place, but also a place where they can thrive through sport.

"We often judge people based on what we see in the media or on their social media profile. But in person, Mrs. Court is a lovely person and it was really nice to have a conversation and listened carefully.

"And it's true, when she says she doesn't hate us, I think so too. Athletes should separate their personal lives with their sports lives."

"Athletes should be interested in increasing participation in their sport. And that is what we would love for Mrs. Court to do in the future. Therefore, the name should remain the same, but we would really like to receive more messages of inclusion of her as well. "