Marcus Rashford: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United striker to miss Liverpool's match | Soccer news





Marcus Rashford injured his back after introducing himself as a substitute against Wolves

Marcus Rashford is expected to miss Manchester United's trip to Liverpool on Sunday because of a back injury, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Solskjaer admitted his decision to lead Rashford to the repeat victory of the third round of the FA Cup 1-0 over Wolves on Wednesday "counterproductive,quot; after the United striker was ejected after only 16 minutes with the injury.

Rashford will undergo further assessments on Friday before United makes a late call about his fitness.

"I will not hold my breath," Solskjaer said. "I probably think I wouldn't be ready."

More to follow.