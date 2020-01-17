Manuel Charr hints at the announcement of the fight after the forgotten reign as champion & # 39; regular & # 39; of the AMB | Boxing News





Manuel Charr hasn't fought since winning the belt & # 39; regular & # 39; of the WBA in 2017

Manuel Charr has not yet defended the heavyweight title & # 39; regular & # 39; of the WBA, but the forgotten champion has recently hinted that his two-year absence could almost be over …

Briton Anthony Joshua regained the title of “ super & # 39; & # 39; of the WBA, together with the FIB and WBO straps in the rematch last month on Andy Ruiz Jr, but another version of the WBA belt has resided in Germany since November 2017.

Charr, a Syrian with the extravagant nickname of & # 39; Diamond Boy & # 39 ;, hopes to finally resume a race that has stalled since he defeated Alexander Ustinov in points to begin his reign of the WBA.

In a recent Instagram post of a training trip to Tyrol, he wrote: "We are about to tell you where my next fight will take place!

"Just as you want me to go back to the ring and present my performance as reigning world champion, I have no bigger wish!"

With 35 years of age, based in Cologne, has resided in the shadows, while other champions such as Joshua and Deontay Wilder absorb the spotlight.

Charr's prolonged exile has been caused in part by promotional disputes, along with a suspension for an adverse VADA drug test, which was later lifted by the WBA.

The 35-year-old has endured a difficult spell out of the ring.

After he was allowed to return, Charr was ordered to take a rescheduled fight against Fres Oquendo, a Puerto Rican challenger in his 40s, just to make the fight fail again.

There would be more frustration for Charr, as American Trevor Bryan, the "interim,quot; WBA champion, lined up as his next opponent.

A dramatic poster was made, complete with a tentative date, but conversations with Bryan veteran promoter Don King have not yet fought.

The elusive enemies are nothing new to Charr, who once posed to face David Haye in another fight that did not receive the opening bell.

He endured more time outside the ring after surviving a shooting in 2015, which required emergency surgery that had left his future in doubt.

Charr was denied a fight against David Haye

But what's next?

Charr, like an abandoned king, has called the battles in vain, even announcing that last year he was considered a challenger for Joshua.

British partner Dillian Whyte recently named Charr on a restricted list by 2020, counting Sky sports: "That's a great fight. Charr would be a good fight."

The progress of the years and inactivity could have diminished the persistent hopes of a great victory for Charr, a brave loser in brutal fights against Vitali Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin.

But Charr wrote: "If you understand the rules of the world, then you also understand the goal of success: 1) no excuses 2) never give up 3) you are stronger than you think 4) we all leave nothing but our stories. of yours an extraordinary story! "

A fight of any kind is another chapter, and it may well begin soon.