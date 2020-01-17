Manikarnika: Jhansi's queen becomes the first Indian starter in Japan

Manikarnika: The queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut, which was launched a year ago, is still in the headlines. While the film received a positive response from both the public and critics here, it has also done extremely well in Japan.

After its release in Japan, the latest reports suggest that the Japanese audience has loved the film so much that it premiered at number 3 at the box office there. And so, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has become the first Indian starter at the box office in Japan. Kangana not only played the title role in the film, but also made her directorial debut with the film. That is good news not only for Kangana but also for Bollywood!