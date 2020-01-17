Mac Miller and more: musicians whose careers continued after death

Mac Miller It's gone, but it won't be forgotten.
We not only have the body of work that the beloved rapper and record producer released before his premature death by an accidental overdose on September 7, 2018 at the young age of 26, music that will live as a soundtrack for everyone. brief time we had with him, but now he joins the small list of musicians whose careers lived long after we were forced to say goodbye.
After announcing plans to release Miller's planned follow-up for his successful 2018 album Swimming earlier this month, his family has presented Circles Friday, January 17.
"Here we are," said a statement from Miller's family published in early January. "The fact of having to write this feels surreal. At the time of his death, Malcolm was in the process of recording his companion album for Swimmingtitled Circles"As the family shared, prolific producer Jon Brion, who had worked with Miller on both the 2018 LP and its follow-up, "dedicated himself,quot; to completing the project after the rapper's death "based on his time and conversations with Malcolm."
"This is a complicated process that does not have a correct answer. There is no clear path. We simply know that it was important for Malcolm for the world to listen to him," the statement continued, and finally concluded with: "We can imagine where Malcolm was." . Go and appreciate where it was. We hope you take the time to listen. The expression on his face when everyone listened said it all. "
Along with the release of the album, pop-up displays of fans celebrating Miller's music and legacy will be held in Los Angeles, New York and his hometown of Pittsburgh on January 17 and 18. Admission is free, with all net proceeds from merchandise sales that benefit The Mac Miller Fund, which works to provide resources to young musicians.
As we honor Miller and the new LP, let's take a look at the other musicians who have unfortunately preceded it, but whose careers kept them alive long after they left.
KMazur / WireImage
Lisa "left eye,quot; Lopes
Lisa "left eye,quot; Lopes from FTA Fame had only begun to explore a solo career, releasing his debut album Supernova internationally in 2001, before a car accident in Honduras on April 25, 2002 cut his life. Following his loss, the members of his group Tionne "T-Boz,quot; Watkins Y Rozonda "Chile,quot; Thomas He proceeded to finalize a fourth studio album, using unpublished material that Lopes had recorded before his death. 3D It was released that October. In 2009, his family launched Eye legacy, composed of unpublished songs and remixes of material from Supernova.
Chris Walter / WireImage
The notorious B.I.G.
Two weeks later Christopher "Biggie Smalls,quot; Wallace He was shot dead in a shooting in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997, his second album Life after death was released. It reached number 1 on the Billboard 200 and was finally certified Diamond in 2000. Since then, three more albums have been released, 1999 Born again, 2005 Duets: the final chapter and 2017 The King and I, an album of collaborations with his wife Faith Evans.
Steve Eichner / Getty Images
Sublime
The punk band Sublime was gaining momentum thanks to its first two albums, 40 oz. To freedom in 1992 and Stealing the hood in 1994, but it wasn't until the release of his third self-titled album in 1996, two months after the frontman Bradley Nowell He died of a heroin overdose. The album generated the most recognizable hits of the band, including "What I Got,quot;, "Wrong Way,quot;, "Santeria,quot; and "Doin & # 39; Time,quot;. Secondhand smoke, a compilation album released the following year, featured a handful of unpublished tracks recorded before Nowell's death.
Arlene Richie / Media sources / Media sources / The LIFE Images Collection through Getty Images / Getty Images
Selena
Texan Superstar Selena Quintanilla I was working hard on your crossover album Dreaming of You when she was shot dead by Yolanda Saldivar with only 23. The album was released four months after her murder, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200, making her posthumously the first Latin artist to do so. Always Selena, a compilation album with two unpublished tracks, followed in 1996, with Selena: the original soundtrack of the movie arriving in 1997 with a handful of unpublished songs too. In total, there have been 23 posthumous releases, although the vast majority are just great hits or live albums.
Rob Verhorst / Redferns
Queen
After the legendary leader Freddie Mercury died in 1991 due to complications of AIDS, Queen They released their last album with him in 1995. Made in heaven It was built using the final recordings of the singer of the year of his death, leftover material from previous studio albums and part of his solo material. Over the years, compilation albums have been released for both the band and the Mercury solo career that contain previously unpublished or reinvented material.
Johnny Nunez / WireImage
Lil peep
Rising emo rapper Lil peep (born Gustav Elijah Åhr) had just released his debut album Come when you are sober, Pt. 1 three months before his fatal fatal overdose of fentanyl and Xanax on November 15, 2017 at age 21. Since his death, collaborations with people like Marshmello, Juicy J Y iLoveMakonnen have been released as well as the second studio album Come when you are sober, Pt. 2 in 2018, EP Goth angel sinner and compilation album Everybody is everything, both in 2019.
Karl Schoendorfer / Shutterstock
Michael Jackson
Since his death in 2009, there have been a handful of releases from Michael Jackson, starting with the album compliation 2009 This is about Michael Jackson, who accompanied the film of the same name and presented six unpublished tracks. Miguel arrived in 2010, followed by Xscape in 2014 and Shout in 2017
Mediapunch / Shutterstock
Jenni Rivera
After Jenni RiveraThe tragic death of a plane crash near Monterrey in Nuevo León, Mexico, on December 9, 2012, continued La Diva de la Banda's career, beginning with the compilation album. The same great lady, released in the United States only two days after his death. From 2013-16, four live albums were released, as well as "Apparently Good," an original single released on July 2, 2019 in honor of what would have been his 50th birthday.
Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald / TNS through Getty Images
XXXTentacion
Since his fatal shooting at the age of 20 on June 18, 2018, the inheritance of a controversial rapper Jahseh Onfroy They have released three albums: Skins, Members Only, vol. 4 4Y Bad Vibes Forever.
Danny Mahoney
avicii
After the Swedish DJ and composer Tim Bergling He committed suicide in Muscat, Oman, on April 20, 2018, a third studio album was released in June 2019. All earnings from TimIn which he had been working before his death, he went to the Tim Bergling Foundation created by his family to support mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Christina Grimmie
Two years after reaching third place in the sixth season of The voice, singer and songwriter and YouTuber Christina Grimmie She was tragically shot dead in a murder-suicide by an obsessed fan while signing autographs after a performance in Orlando, Florida, on June 10, 2016. The following April, her third and final EP, B side was released, followed three months later by his second and last album, Everything is vanity. Since then, his family has released the simple "Little Girl,quot; and "Hold Your Head Up,quot; in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage
Aaliyah
After R,amp;B Princess Aaliyah He died tragically in a plane crash in the Bahamas on August 25, 2001 at 10 p.m. after filming the music video for "Rock the Boat,quot; I care 4 u, a collection of previously released album cuts and tracks and demos recorded between 1993 and the time of his death, was released in late 2002. A second compilation, Ultimate Aaliyah, was released in 2005, although it did not contain new music.
Ron Galella / WireImage
Tupac
After the rapper Tupac Shakur He was killed in a shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, an amazing body of unpublished work has allowed the release of six amazing six posthumous studio albums that begin with Don Killuminati: the 7-day theory only months after his murder through Pac's life, launched a full decade alter.
Rich Fury / Getty Images
Mac Miller
After the rapper Mac Miller He died of an accidental drug overdose on September 7, 2018, his estate began to approve the launch of posthumous collaborations "Time,quot;, with Free Nationals Y Kali Uchisand "That's life,quot; with 88 keys Y Sia, both in June 2019. In January 2020, his family announced that the album Circles, in which he had been working with the producer Jon Brion as a companion of the 2018 years Swimming before his death he would be released that month.
Circles It is now available
