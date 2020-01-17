Mac Miller and more: musicians whose careers continued after death

Mac Miller It's gone, but it won't be forgotten.

We not only have the body of work that the beloved rapper and record producer released before his premature death by an accidental overdose on September 7, 2018 at the young age of 26, music that will live as a soundtrack for everyone. brief time we had with him, but now he joins the small list of musicians whose careers lived long after we were forced to say goodbye.

After announcing plans to release Miller's planned follow-up for his successful 2018 album Swimming earlier this month, his family has presented Circles Friday, January 17.

"Here we are," said a statement from Miller's family published in early January. "The fact of having to write this feels surreal. At the time of his death, Malcolm was in the process of recording his companion album for Swimmingtitled Circles"As the family shared, prolific producer Jon Brion, who had worked with Miller on both the 2018 LP and its follow-up, "dedicated himself,quot; to completing the project after the rapper's death "based on his time and conversations with Malcolm."