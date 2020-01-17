London Broncos head coach Danny Ward savors Britain's experience | Rugby League News





Broncos head coach Danny Ward savored working with Wayne Bennett

It may have been a forgettable tour in terms of results, but Danny Ward could hardly have enjoyed a more positive experience as part of Britain's coaching staff during the winter.

The London Broncos head coach and his Salford Red Devils counterpart Ian Watson, two of the country's brightest training talents, were selected as Wayne Bennett's assistants when the Lions embarked on their first tour in the hemisphere south for 23 years.

Bennett's actions, widely regarded as one of the best coaches of all time in the rugby league, may have fallen into the eyes of some on these coasts after Britain lost both tests against New Zealand, in addition to the clashes with Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

Ward was part of the coaching staff of Britain's winter tour

However, for Ward, the opportunity to observe the Australian in the day-to-day work and take advantage of his knowledge of a career of more than 40 years was enormously beneficial for someone who enters only in his third season in charge of a club.

"It was amazing and an incredible experience to go and work with Wayne, who is one of the best in the game, and his staff," Ward said. Sky sports.

"It's the same with Watto in Salford, I have a good relationship with him and he has done a fantastic job in recent years. It was great to learn from those guys."

"It's just observing your everyday behavior, your relationships with players and staff, and how you deal with external things." Danny Ward about working with Wayne Bennett

"It's just observing his daily behavior, his relationships with players and staff, and how he deals with external things."

"The criticism of the media that the tour underwent was hard for everyone and seeing how he reacted was good. He is just a quality coach."

Undoubtedly, the lessons learned from Bennett will serve Ward, as he prepares the Broncos for the 2020 Championship season, where they will try to instantly return to the Super League after relegation last year.

Jordan Abdull and Jay Pitts are two of the players that the Broncos have lost during the winter.

The likes of Captain Jay Pitt, Jordan Abdull and Alex Walker have moved, but Rhys Curran of the second row of the Olympique of Toulouse, the former pair of the Castleford Tigers Tuoyo Egodo and Cory Aston, and Josh Walters of Featherstone Rovers are between the new faces in the team-based Ealing this year.

The new team has some difficult tests during the preseason, with Hull FC providing the first game last Sunday and the Super League champions St Helens on Saturday as part of the testimony of former Bronco Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

"You can't really know too much about the preseason how it's going to be his season, but that's why we had a good fight against Hull on Sunday and the Saints this week, so we'll know where we are after that." Ward said.

"We really couldn't have chosen two better teams. I don't think anyone (in the Super League) is bigger than Hull, physically, this year and the Saints were the best team in the competition for a country mile last year."

"These are two difficult challenges for children, but that is the standard they need to pursue and face."

Graduates of Rian Horsman and Oli Leyland Academy will also join the senior team by 2020, with Ward's team available for about 60 percent of local players, including new captain Will Lovell.

The Dewsbury-born head coach is eager for his team to have a strong London contingent, which he hopes can be at the forefront of the Broncos, not only returning to the Super League, but once again becoming an established presence first level.

"That is my goal and I want London to be one of the best teams in the Super League," Ward said. "I do not say that it will happen next year or the following year, it is a long-term plan.

"But if you haven't achieved that goal where you want to be one of the best teams in the game, why are you here?"