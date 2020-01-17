Lizzo wears two-piece golden swimsuit, Mary Steph, Twerks on the beach

Lizzo is known for her body positivity and the acclaimed plus size singer has no problem showing her curves. Lizzo loves his body and is not afraid to show it or do twerk in random places (like a Los Angeles Lakers game) and has just been seen twerking on the beach. Wearing a golden swimsuit from Mary Steph, Lizzo shared photos and a video of her in a swimsuit on her official Instagram account, where she has 7.4 million followers. Lizzo is in Auckland, New Zealand and the photos were taken at Piha Beach.

Lizzo wore shades and a matching gold chain necklace, while her hair flowed behind her and her natural curls were seen. He also flaunted his curves in the swimsuit. Lizzo is a role model for many women who do not let society's standards or beauty expectations determine how she sees herself or how she presents herself to others.

Lizzo shared a slide show with two photos of her posing on the beach. You can see those photos below.

Lizzo also shared a video on his Instagram account. In the video, Lizzo is inside and poses with her Mary Steph swimsuit and dances a little for the camera. She included the following title.

Currently nominated for… 6 NAACP Image Awards | 8 Grammy Awards | 6 iHeart music awards | 1 Brit Award | AND IVE ALREADY WON! In the words of @saintrecords “black girls are grammys muthafuckaaaaa” 🤩🤩🤩

You can watch the video of Lizzo dancing in her swimsuit on the following video player.

Although Lizzo gave fans a look at his swimsuit and his time on the beach, it was the paparazzi who got the real recording. The photos and videos of Lizzo with his friends doing twerking on the beach became viral, as well as the photos of Lizzo playing in the water and walking on the beach with his friends.

You can watch a video of Lizzo twerking on the beach below.

The Daily Mail has a full report of Lizzo on the beach with additional photos. You can see that below.

Lizzo shouts body positivity in lame golden swimsuit #Lizzo https://t.co/gDpYQ4RJaS – Celebrity curve (@CelebrityCurve) January 17, 2020

What do you think about the positivity and confidence of Lizzo's body?

Were you surprised to see her twerking on the beach during her time in New Zealand?



