‘Living fossil’ may upend basic tenet of evolutionary theory: Natural selection’s reach extends beyond genome into epigenome, study suggests

By
ajit
-
0
2

The field of evolutionary biology has seen its share of spirited debates. But if there’s one principle that virtually every expert in the field agrees on, it’s that natural selection occurs at the level of the genome.But now, a UC San Francisco-led research t…
%%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here