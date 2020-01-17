The field of evolutionary biology has seen its share of spirited debates. But if there’s one principle that virtually every expert in the field agrees on, it’s that natural selection occurs at the level of the genome.But now, a UC San Francisco-led research t…
%%
‘Living fossil’ may upend basic tenet of evolutionary theory: Natural selection’s reach extends beyond genome into epigenome, study suggests
The field of evolutionary biology has seen its share of spirited debates. But if there’s one principle that virtually every expert in the field agrees on, it’s that natural selection occurs at the level of the genome.But now, a UC San Francisco-led research t…