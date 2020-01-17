Liverpool vs Man Utd: Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane in an expert star formation | Soccer news

Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd live from 4pm in Sky Sports Premier League; Start 4.30pm. Game highlights available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports website and app





Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville will be part of the Liverpool vs. Man Utd team of experts

This weekend Renault Super Sunday see Liverpool vs Man Utd with a stellar Sky sports Expert training including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane.

Keane will join David Jones in the Renault Super Sunday I study, alongside Graeme Souness and Patrice Evra, while Neville and Carragher are in a joint comment with Martin Tyler.

With the show starting at 1pm – Burnley will host Leicester before the Anfield game – Neville and Carragher will be offering their pre-game thoughts from the field before the game starts at 4.30pm.

After the game, Neville and Carragher will gather all the post-match reaction with Geoff Shreeves, while Keane, Souness and Evra will discuss the great topics of conversation at the Renault Super Sunday study.

There will also be a Gary Neville podcast available on Sky sports digital platforms shortly after full time, as well as the best free moments of the Premier League.

How to follow

Liverpool vs Manchester United is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; Start 4.30pm. Sky sports customers can watch clips in the game on the live matches blog in the Sky sports Website and application. The highlights will also be published in the Sky sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final beep.