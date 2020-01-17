Lisa Vanderpump will not fire employees with past racist and homophobic tweets

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were criticized in recent days when it came to tweets from their past that were extremely racist and homophobic. Lisa Vanderpump has responded with her own statement.

The two newbies can breathe with relief because they won't be fired. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills student says that her employees see the error in their forms.

Cond I do not approve of any of the heinous comments made in the past by Max and Brett and I am glad that they understand the seriousness of their crimes and have shown the greatest remorse and contrition. I embrace a community of diversity and do not tolerate fanaticism in any way within my workplace. Max and Brett are properly ashamed of their past nasty teenage arrogance and the casual use of unacceptable terms. While both have matured as adults, they have shown remorse for their previous reckless defamatory statements, Vanderpump began.

He added: "I sincerely believe that you both have learned the power and impact that words can have, and I am hopeful that this will be a lifelong lesson for them as we move forward in this new decade."

Many were upset because SUR's owner, Pump and Tom Tom simply rejected Max and Brett's offensive tweets because they were "teenagers," while others think they deserve a second chance.

Both reality stars apologized through social networks.

Boyens said he was "disgusted and embarrassed,quot; by his old messages.

Caprioni also accepted the responsibility with his statement that said: ‘I want to express my sincere apologies for the insensitive, ignorant and hurtful comments I made. I am incredibly embarrassed and accept all responsibility, and I recognize that this language was as unacceptable as it is now. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and that I would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I'm very sorry. "

Ad

This situation also made some fans wonder why there are no people of color in the series. To make matters worse, LGBT activist Billie Lee left the show and position when she felt intimidated by her co-stars.



Post views:

0 0