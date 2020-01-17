Lisa Vanderpump says a reconciliation between Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder is unlikely

Lisa Vanderpump, the owner of the South restaurant that offers the backdrop of the popular reality series, Vanderpump rules, He believes that reconciliation between Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute is unlikely.

During a conversation with Us Magazine at the Home and Family event last Wednesday, Lisa declared that they had separated from each other. Stassi and Kristen, 36, have been fighting since Doute's break with Brian Carter.

Earlier, Doute and Stassi argued that she was not honest about what led to her breakup, however, the real reason had more to do with her being single. Kristen said Stassi feels justified because she is getting married and things are going well now.

Fans of the show know that Stassi is currently engaged to Beau Clark, and the couple is planning to get married very soon. Doute told us that everyone in the series has a partner, except her, so she doesn't "fit in with our group."

Kristen said that what would really kill her friendship would be if she were not invited to Stassi's wedding. The reality star, during an episode of Directly with StassiHe said he wasn't sure if Kristen would come to Rome for the wedding.

The same media revealed earlier this year that Kristen Doute and Brian Carter finally separated. The 36-year-old reality star claimed that she and Brian had "broken, absolutely," and she repeated the word, "single," three times, hinting that it really was the truth.

Although Doute did not explain how she and Carter had separated, due to the fact that she will appear on the show, Doute admitted that she and Carter considered trying to make it work again. Doute says he felt it was possible to give him another chance, but this time he wanted to take it easy.

Kristen added that he had many things in his life at that time, it was a "complicated summer."



