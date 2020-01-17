Lisa Ashton misses PDC Tour card after losing to Kai Fan Leung in Q-School | Darts news

Lancashire Rose wins seven games on Friday, but falls short; teenager Bradley Brooks defeats Damon Heta to claim the second card offered on day two





Lisa Ashton was beaten in the last four on Friday, but she could still claim a Tour card through the Order of Merit of the United Kingdom.

Four-time world champion Lisa Ashton was unable to become the first woman to win a PDC Tour card on Friday, losing a final decisive match against Kai Fan Leung.

Ashton, who lost to Mikuru Suzuki in the BDO Women's World Championship final last Saturday and competed in the recent PDC World Championship, had produced a brilliant race against the last four in Wigan, but lost 5-4 to Leung of Hong Kong.

Bolton, 49, lost a point in Q-School in his debut last year, reaching twice the last 16 in the four days of competition.

On the opening day of the Q-School 2020 on Thursday, she reached the last 32, and Friday's race almost saw her make history.

However, that almost missing will help Ashton in the general classification of the Order of Merit. The 12 best players who do not qualify automatically will also receive their game rights on the PDC Tour for the next two years, and Ashton is in an excellent position, taking fourth place after two days.

Leung's achievement is also remarkable. The 36-year-old is the first Hong Kong player since Roydon Lam in 2013 to get a Tour card and he did it in style with a pair of more than 100 finals in his victory over Ashton.

After the success of Fallon Sherrock in the PDC World Championship, the women's game has never been in better shape, with Ashton's performance at the Robin Park Tennis Center marking a new breakthrough.

More women than ever have gone to Q-School and, while there was a disappointment for Sherrock, defeated Chris Lacey 5-2 in the first round after reaching the last 64 on the first day, there is still a weekend of opportunities for the female game.

Ashton had acted brilliantly to defeat David Taylor, Daniel Nicholls, Chris White, Wes Newton and John Brown to reach the last 16, where he saw Stephen Burton in a shootout on the last leg to organize a confrontation with Peter Jacques. She averaged almost 90 in another 5-4 victory.

That led her to a meeting with Leung, who had produced an average of 102 along with three in excess of 90 to reach the last four.

Ashton had the perfect start by winning the initial stretch before Leung responded to claim the next three, including a brilliant finish of 140 for a break and a 2-1 lead.

Ashton struck back with his own spectacular 130, leveling the competition before the couple split the next two to reach a decisive decision when Leung prevailed.

After the success of the little known Gary Blades and Jason Lowe on the first day, the success of Leung from Hong Kong was followed by a great achievement of the rising star Bradley Brooks.

The 19-year-old player claimed his card for the first time in 2017, won on day four, but failed to shoot in the next two years and lost his card when he finished 94 in the Order of Merit.

However, on Friday he succeeded as he managed two of two at Q-School, winning his eight games, culminating in an impressive 5-3 victory over Brisbane Masters champion Damon Heta.

In Germany, where European Q-School takes place together with the UK event, the second Tour card offered this week was for Belgium Mike Decker who beat Swedish veteran Dennis Nilsson in the final in Halle 39 of Hildesheim.

From Austria Harald leitinger He was the surprise winner on the first day, beating Martijn Kleermaker in a shootout on the last leg, but on Friday, Dekker triumphed 5-3 to recover his Tour card.

The Belgian won his card in 2016, but after finishing 2019 at 130th place in the PDC Order of Merit, he joined the massive ranks of applicants in an attempt to recover it. He prevailed with nine wins, including a semifinal success over Dutch teen sensation Justin van Tergouw and Thursday's runner-up Kleermaker.

The Q-School action continues over the next two days, with the two winning semifinalists in Wigan and the winner in Germany, continuing to collect automatic Tour cards.

However, a consistent presentation will help in the search for the 19 cards available through an Order of Merit in both places at the end of the four days. The top 12 who still do not qualify in the Order of Merit of the United Kingdom will pick up a card, while the top seven in Hildesheim will do the same.

Darts is back Sky sports In February, when the Premier League is launched in Aberdeen, 17 weeks of action are launched on February 6 and continue every Thursday until the Play Offs on The O2 in May.