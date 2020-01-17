Lindsay Lohan announces plan to release new album in February

Wenn

The star of & # 39; Mean Girls & # 39; reveals to his devotees online that his new long-awaited studio album is scheduled to arrive in February months after releasing the new single & # 39; Xanax & # 39 ;.

Lindsay LohanThe expected return album is scheduled to be released next month, February 2020, according to the star.

The "Bad Girls"The actress made fun of her return to music last year, when she released her new single" Xanax ", her first release since" Bossy "in 2008.

When an Instagram fan told the star: "I hope we have LL3 this year @lindsaylohan!" The singer / actress responded with news that the new collection would be launched in a matter of weeks.

"End of February!" she promised.

Lindsay released "Xanax" in August, with her music video that was released the following month.

The star released her first album, "Speak," in 2004, and followed with "A Little More Personal (Raw)" in 2005.