Lewis Hamilton warns: I will be a machine in F1 2020

Hamilton is chasing a seventh F1 title this year as he approaches the record







Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals that he will be a "machine,quot; and "other level,quot; in 2020 while pursuing a seventh F1 title that matches the record.

The Mercedes rider, who is also approaching the record of victories in Michael Schumacher's career, posted an Instagram photo of himself at home, hugging a wooden pillar and smiling.

"I am at peace when I am here, I can concentrate and develop my mind and body so that I can return year after year," he wrote.

"I will be a machine this year, on another level than ever before."

The opening race of the season is March 15 in Australia, and Hamilton will start the campaign seven wins below the Schumacher count of 91.

That means that if Hamilton wins the championship this year, he is likely to become, at least statistically, the most successful F1 driver of all time.

Hamilton is without a contract at the end of the 2020 season and has had talks with Ferrari, although it seems more likely that the champion stays with Mercedes now that the Italian team has long-term commitment to the young Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull has also signed an agreement with Max Verstappen until the end of 2023.

Reports in Italy suggest that Hamilton is in talks with Mercedes about a new two-year contract.

Hamilton has won five of his six titles with Mercedes, who is looking for a seventh clean and successive sweep of the championships this year.

The Silver Arrows began the 2019 campaign with eight straight wins, although the shape of Red Bull and Ferrari after that streak hinted at a competitive 2020, particularly because stable regulations mean cars will not change greatly.

The first confirmed launch of cars for 2020 is that of Ferrari on February 11, before pre-season testing begins on February 19. The season opening race in Australia is March 15, with the 22 races running in Sky Sports F1